Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, asked citizens this Friday to “be alert in a responsible manner” in the face of the terrorist threat generated by the war in Gaza and the recent Islamist attacks carried out in France and Belgium. During an interview on Telecinco, Feijóo has complained that he lacks official information about the risk situation and has suggested that the anti-terrorist pact should have been convened. Despite ensuring that at this moment it is necessary to send “a message of responsible tranquility”, he stated: “We see our partners and neighbors in a situation of tension and we are not outside of this possibility, we must be prudent. “We ask citizens to be alert in a responsible manner, to exercise caution.” The popular leader has insisted that he lacks information about what Spain is doing in the Gaza conflict because Pedro Sánchez does not call him or inform him. And he has redoubled his commitment to repeat elections: “Rather than having a Government that aims to sink the ship of Spanish governability for the coming years, it is better to consult the Spaniards by January 14, naturally!”

The anti-terrorist alert in Spain remains at level 4 (out of five) reinforced. Feijóo has avoided giving an opinion on whether it would be necessary to raise this alert and take it to the maximum (which implies that there is an imminent attack), but he has made a request to the citizens: “We believed days ago, although we did not manage to explain it, that The anti-terrorist pact had to be convened. And today there is a meeting at the Ministry of the Interior (…) We ask citizens to be alert, in a responsible manner.”

The leader of the PP has recognized the value of the aforementioned meeting this afternoon in the Interior, in which the acting minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, plans to inform the parliamentary groups of the situation derived from the war between Israel and Hamas. But he immediately stressed that the President of the Government keeps him in the dark on this matter — “Sánchez does not speak to me, and has not given me any information about the terrorist situation” — and that the Executive has not informed the PP about the role it intends either. play Spain. “We do not know Spain’s role in the Gaza conflict, which we have to resolve because people are dying, with very harsh acts of war,” Feijóo said, adding that Sánchez should have traveled to Israel: “Of course I would have gone to Israel! I would have contacted the Palestinian National Authority and called [el primer ministro, Benjamín] Netanyahu, of course. It would have been my obligation if I had been the president [europeo] on duty,” he noted. However, he has confessed that he does not know if the acting president has made those calls.

Feijóo has asked Sánchez to dismiss Ione Belarra, Minister of Social Rights, for her statements about the conflict. “We are making fools of ourselves. From an official office, with the flag behind, these statements cannot be made. With Belarra the only thing that can be done is to stop her; If I were president of the Government, this is what I would do. Now, if Pedro Sánchez dismisses her, he could no longer be elected president because he needs the five votes of Mrs. Belarra and her colleagues,” he noted.

Back to the negotiations for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez and on an eventual amnesty for those accused of the processes, Feijóo has insisted on his commitment to repeat elections, the option he prefers given the drift that the negotiations are taking. “Before a Government whose crew aims to sink the ship of Spanish governance for the coming years, it is better to consult the Spaniards by January 14, naturally!”, He has settled. “There is no Spaniard who knows what Mr. Sánchez is negotiating because he hides it, because he did not want to answer the questions I asked him in my investiture debate and because there is absolute obscurantism and he does not appear.”

The clues about the content of the negotiation, he said, are those that are being released by the pro-independence parties themselves on whose votes the investiture depends. And he gave as an example the intervention of the Catalan president, Pere Aragonès, on Thursday in the Senate: “Aragonès assumes that the amnesty has been agreed and that it is the prelude to the referendum. If Sánchez heard what he said before, a few years ago, about the amnesty, a motion of censure would be made [a sí mismo] for what he says now. Unfortunately, what happens in Spain is not decided in Spain, it is decided in Brussels, because it is decided by the former president of the Generalitat, Mr. [Carles] Puigdemont [fugado en ese país]. If Puigdemont wants there to be elections, there will be.”

