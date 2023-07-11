The debate begins with the first impression. The first to arrive is the PP candidate, as agreed, and the Prime Minister chooses a burgundy tie, as in 2019

Feijóo, upon his arrival at the Atresmedia studios.

Monday, July 10, 2023, 9:18 p.m.



| Updated 9:55 p.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

One hand is tied to a folder with lots of papers as he gets out of the black VW car. At 8:47 p.m. Alberto Núñez Feijóo arrives almost on time, as he had agreed, fifteen minutes before Pedro Sánchez. He had spent the day in Genoa, in the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



