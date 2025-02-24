The agreement between the Government and the Catalan separatists for the condonation of an important part of the debt of Catalonia slipped on Monday on the international code agenda of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, gathered throughout the day with several former ministers of … Spanish Defense, in addition to some of its closest collaborators, to address the geopolitical situation that crosses the world and, specifically, the European Union. Thus, the intervention of the leader of the PP, scheduled to speak exclusively of that international level, saw how it was contaminated in some way after the last grant of the Pedro Sánchez Executive to Junts and ERC, which will crystallize next Wednesday at the Council of Fiscal and Financial Policy (CPFF), and which will mean the relief of more than 17,000 million for Catalonia. «The independentists ask The Spaniards pay And that had never happened in the history of democracy, ”said Feijóo, making it clear that the regional presidents of the PP will vote against that condonation.

«The PP wants to talk about the communities financing system, not how much the support of independence is worth so that Sanchez can follow a few more months in power. Therefore, The presidents of the PP are going to vote not to inequalityto reward the mismanagement, to the privileges and the purchase of the presidency of the Government in a cash payment of the money of all the Spaniards to the independentists, ”said the president of the PP, very critical of an issue that threatens Break the unity of your regional barons. «That the ones that have been most contained in spending pay what they have spent more other communities is the opposite of reward good management, equity and equality»He said.

The legislature “lasts what lasts” is summarized, to Feijóo, in knowing “how much does that support of the independentistas cost so that Sánchez, after losing the elections, can continue in front of the government,” he explained, giving that electoral defeat with the suffered by the German socialists this Sunday and that, contrary to what Sanchez did, they have accepted that it is the CDU that governs, offering even your votes to be so.

«In no case, the German Socialist Party has questioned that it governs the party that has won the elections. Here, Sánchez makes it impossible what in Germany values ​​positively, ”said Feijóo, who congratulated his friend Friedrich Mertz for his future at the head of the presidency of Germany.

The new chancellor will be a fundamental support for Feijóo in his international projection, key in a few days that the PP leader himself described Monday as historical. «We can be facing a redefinition of world order. Several generations They will live the consequences of the decisions we adopt at this time. That is why it is so important, ”said the Galician, which Pedro Sánchez has not informed about the government’s position in the matter of Ukraine or his relations with the United States.

In that sense, Feijóo said that his party plans to force government members to portray their position in these two issues, as well as in the rise in military spending. «We have asked Sánchez’s appearance before a historical fact Like the one that is being produced at the moment in the European Union, on the east border. And from that appearance we hope that the Government will inform us of what is the position of Spain, what is the position of the Government’s parliamentary allies and with which it counts and what the government wants to do in the future, ”he said, without specifying whether that Votation would be made through a proposition not of law or how it would be articulated. In any case, Feijóo made it clear that the PP will not give a «Blind and unilateral support To what Sánchez proposes »not even in this issue.

Finally, Feijóo warned Santiago Abascal that not everything is worth, in reference to his blind support to Donald Trump and asked him not to be anxious to know “with whom we are going to govern if the first thing they do after reaching agreements in the autonomous communities ands abandon accelerated and unilaterally governments».