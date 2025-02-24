Feijóo announces that the governments of the PP will vote against debt remove to all communities

“The presidents of the PP are going to vote that no.” This announced on Monday Alberto Núñez Feijóo the position of its regional presidents in the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF) on Wednesday that will approve a debt remove worth 83,252 million euros to “all” communities. A measure announced by the First Vice President, María Jesús Montero, as compliance with the agreement reached between the PSOE and ERC for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. This morning, the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, has claimed in Madrid a “restructuring” of his debt and a “compensation fund”.

Feijóo has appeared before the journalists to offer “some reflections on the international situation” after the elections in Germany this Sunday, the emergence of Donald Trump in the first month of his second term as president of the US and the beginning of conversations of Paz with Russia for Ukraine without the participation of the attacked country or the EU. But the present has been filed in his speech.

“The function continues, this theater between Junts and the government is costing the Spaniards a lot of money,” Feijóo said to questions from journalists. “They are called the cloud of debt”, but “it is the transfer of debt to other territories of the nation,” he added, referring to the fact that it will be the central government who will assume that debt on behalf of the autonomies so that they can return To ask for money in the market and not through the Autonomous Liquidity Fund.

“The Spaniards are paying the continuity of Sánchez. And independence continues to do business with the precariousness of President Sánchez, ”said Feijóo.

The PP leader has assured that all regional governments will vote on Wednesday against this measure, although it will not be the last word about it. The Government has the majority guaranteed in the CPFF to carry out this measure that, in any case, will have to take the form of law and be ratified by Congress. The PP will have to be portrayed that day again.

But, in addition, Montero has announced that communities may or may not be “voluntarily” to this condonation. So each Autonomous Community will have to decide whether it asks the Government for the condonation of its debt or not.

As explained today by the Minister of Finance, Andalusia would be the community with a higher debt condonation, 18,791 million. Then, Catalonia with 17,104 million. In third place appears the Valencian Community, with 11,210 million. And in fourth position Madrid remains, with 8,644 million, although the region that governs Isabel Díaz Ayuso has no Fla debt, although with commercial banks and creditors.

International position

Feijóo has dedicated his full intervention before the media to set the position of the PP in international politics after the latest events. The leader of the First Congress Party has gathered at its headquarters in Madrid’s street of Genoa to former governments of its governments such as Ana Palacio and José Manuel García Margallo (exterior); to Federico Trillo, María Dolores de Cospedal, Pedro Morenés and Eduardo Serra (Defense); as well as other “experts”: Admiral General Fernando García-Sánchez; the “analysts” Florentino goalkeeper and look at Milosevic; and the diplomats Nicolás Pascual of the part and Ramón Gil-Casares.

The leader of the PP has tried to give his appearance the pomp of the great occasions with a grandiloquent statement of beginning: “We can be before a redefinition of the world order, the story has crucial moments and this can be one of them. Several generations will live the consequence of the decisions we take. ”

Feijóo has assured that “the Ukrainian cause” is the cause of all of Europe, and has criticized the open conversations between Russia and the US. “Peace is desired, but there can be no fair peace without fair negotiation,” he said. “Just for Ukraine,” he added, to claim that the EU participates “in the negotiations because it affects the security” of the continent. He has argued that it is also “essential that Russia and the US are in the solution.” “But they do it alone will not bring peace,” he has settled.

The leader of the right has said that both the Spanish PP and “the PP of Europe” have a unique position. Last week he met with European leaders of his party, including several prime ministers and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. However, Feijóo has questioned the community position. “Europe does not deserve to be fragile and vulernable, getting trapped in minor debates,” he said.

He has also highlighted his position on Donald Trump, with whom he has said not to coincide in everything. “He is the legitimate president of the United States, voted mostly in free elections,” he said. “EE UUES The strongest and sure ally has had Europe in 100 years,” he said. “We want it to remain like this,” he said, to add that “does not mean” that the party is “forced to assume all the actions.” “The PP feels free to comment, coincide or disagree,” he defended.

Feijóo has criticized the US position about Ukraine and its “questioning of world free trade”, in reference to the tariffs that it wants to impose on all countries, including Spain.

The PP leader has insisted on requesting the appearance of Pedro Sánchez to explain “the commitments” acquired by Spain, among others the additional 1,000 million of help to Ukraine that the president of the Government has announced in kyiv.