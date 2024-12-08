“There will be no agreement.” The barons of the Popular Party are categorical about this: there is currently no possibility of Genoa agreeing with the Government on the reform of the immigration law for the relocation of unaccompanied migrant minors. The national leadership of the PP has now put the ball in its court, summoning the Minister of Youth and Children, Sira Regoto negotiate one by one with the communities the reception of the boys and girls who arrive on the Spanish coasts – especially those of the Canary Islands and Ceuta – in a sectoral conference that they plan to convene soon, but the regional presidents, on the other hand, They ask for “a global agreement”. It is returning to the starting point.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, in an informal conversation with journalists last Friday during the celebration of the 46th anniversary of the Constitution in Congress, made it clear that there would be no more four-party meetings—PP, central government, and the governments of the Canary Islands and Ceuta—and that the only way for them is for the Executive to assume the document that he signed together with Fernando Clavijo, president of the Canary Islands. A framework agreement to change immigration policy and tighten border control that, as this media outlet already reported, the Government completely rejects.

Thus, neither Genoa nor the regional governments know how to fully explain where they are. The national leadership, with Miguel Tellado at the head of the delegation popular who has been negotiating on this matter in recent months, has stood down; For their part, up to four regional presidents consulted by this means insist that their communities “are already welcoming minors,” but that a general agreement must be reached that links all the territories. They especially affect Catalonia, now governed by the socialist Salvador Illa.

They all endorse the agreement between Feijóo and Clavijo, and with that position they will attend the Conference of Presidents next Friday, December 13 in Santander (Cantabria), where migration will be the subject of debate. But, really, they assume it’s a dead letter because, they insist, ““there will be no pact”. Neither now nor in the medium term.

From the territories of the PP they explain that the role they assume in this matter could be transcendental: “Pedro Sánchez knows that Vox increases with immigration and is going to want to squeeze us there. We are faithful to what we think and it was already seen when they broke the governments, but an agreement on immigration matters is delicate,” explains a baron popular. Behind it is the pressure from the extreme right and the examples of other countries such as Italy or France, where the extreme right overtook the traditional right with the anti-immigration discourse as a battlehorse. “They (for Vox) think that the same thing is going to happen here, that we are late, but it is going to happen,” says a PP baron.

Optimistic with their budgets

That is what they attribute to Vox’s latest order, which threatens them not to support their budgets if they agree to something with the Government. Carlos Mazón in the Valencià Country, Jorge Azcón in Aragón, Fernando López Miras in Murcia, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco in Castilla y León and Marga Prohens in the Balearic Islands depend on the extreme right to carry out new public accounts. However, there is no concern among conservatives. They are optimistic. They think it would be “shoot yourself in the foot” and that the conditions that those from Santiago Abascal have set for them are going to be met because they will not reach any agreement with the Government on immigration matters.