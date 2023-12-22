The atmosphere prior to the fourth meeting between Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo this Friday could not have been more tense, but in the last few hours the PP has issued signals that there is some expectation of an agreement. The popular leader, according to sources close to him, believes that it is possible to leave this morning's meeting in Congress with some principle of agreement on the reform of article 49 of the Constitution to remove the term “disabled” from the text for people with disabilities. disability, which it also intends to do as an urgent procedure and in a single reading in the month of January. Feijóo is also open to resuming the negotiation on the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary at the same point at which the PP and the PSOE left it in October 2022, when the leader of the PP decided to interrupt the talks upon learning that the The Government had agreed with ERC to eliminate the crime of sedition from the Penal Code. The PP highlights that at that time the Executive also failed to comply with the terms of the text they were negotiating by appointing two former senior government officials as magistrates of the Constitutional Court. Despite this path with a timid expectation of agreement or at least the unblocking of dialogue, both will bring to the meeting a list of mutual reproaches in which the leader of the PP intends to include the amnesty law and the motion of censure that the socialists have agreed with Bildu in Pamplona.

This Thursday, one day before the meeting, Sánchez and Feijóo once again launched mutual invectives, straining the atmosphere, which had already been tense since Wednesday's angry plenary session in Congress. The President of the Government complained that the meeting with the opposition leader is being held in the Lower House instead of in La Moncloa, something that he attributes to the fact that the PP finds it difficult to “assume the electoral result” of the elections of the 23rd. of June. According to Sánchez, the “pressures” of “media, economic and political Madrid” have made Feijóo change his mind and “way of doing politics” compared to when he was president of Galicia and this is where his interest in avoiding the appointment in the seat of the presidency of the Government.

“There is a before and after. “I think that the relationship that I had with Mr. Feijóo when he was president of the Xunta de Galicia is not the same as the one I have now as head of the opposition,” lamented the president. The leader of the PP, for his part, warned him that he will try to negotiate with Junts per Catalunya to overthrow laws of his Government during the legislature. “With the pacts within the Constitution we have no problem,” said Feijóo about Junts, without also ruling out that the PP could present a motion of censure that aspires to the support of the Catalan independence party in the event that the legislature “collapses” in sometime.

Despite this, Sánchez stressed that he is reaching out to the head of the opposition to reach agreements. For their part, sources close to the popular leader opened the door on Thursday that this Friday's meeting could reach an agreement. The one they see as most feasible is the reform of article 49 of the Constitution to replace the term “disabled” with “disabled” in the constitutional text, an issue that PP and PSOE were already on the verge of agreeing a few months ago. , but which frustrated the early call for the general elections. The leader of the PP undertakes to reach an agreement on this point if PP and PSOE “sign not to accept any amendment from the rest of the parliamentary groups”, sources from the popular leadership assure, and if Sánchez obtains the “commitment” of his second vice president. Yolanda Díaz, leader of Sumar, to “a surgical reform of the Constitution limited to article 49.”

The PP is concerned that, taking advantage of this avenue, the Government's partners want to open the door to a broader constitutional reform and force a referendum to validate it, something that 10% of the deputies (35) or senators can do. But the popular ones affirm that they will go ahead with the reform if the socialists “bridle” Sumar and if they are happy with committing in writing not to accept amendments from others, a condition that seems easy for the PSOE to accept. The PP intends for the reform to be carried out through an urgent procedure and a single reading in January, a working month in Parliament, and reaffirms its “total will with the reform limited to article 49 as soon as possible.”

The other point on which a rapprochement would be possible is the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary, which the PP has blocked for five years. Feijóo is willing to resume the talks at the point where the two parties left them in October 2022. At that time, the Socialists and Popular Party had already agreed on the names of the members of the Council and measures to depoliticize justice, and they were fine-tuning the wording. about the method of choice. The agreed formula was to leave it in the hands of the new CGPJ to prepare a report on how this should be modified.

Those around Feijóo emphasize, however, that Sánchez “breached that agreement” when he appointed the former minister Juan Carlos Campo and the former senior official of La Moncloa Laura Díez as magistrates of the Constitutional Court, because they had agreed to establish independence requirements for these appointments. . However, Feijóo does not condition the resumption of the dialogue on the CGPJ on the resignation of these two magistrates. What the PP leader does demand now is a “simultaneous” reform to the renewal of the Council election method.

Regional financing, the third of the issues that Sánchez wants to talk about with Feijóo, is the most difficult to reach consensus. The leader of the PP maintains that the president has to agree directly with the regional presidents and that he has nothing to say about it.

Feijóo intends, on the other hand, to speak with Sánchez about the motion of censure that the PSOE has agreed with Bildu to give to the coalition abertzale the mayor of Pamplona, ​​and plans to make some proposal to prevent it from being carried out. Sources from the popular leader's team therefore foresee new developments in the fourth meeting between the president and the head of the opposition, although at the same time they are skeptical about the willingness of the head of the Executive to reach an agreement. The mistrust is mutual, because the socialists do not believe that the PP really wants to agree anything with the Government, but despite the misgivings of both, a small crack has appeared for the agreement.

