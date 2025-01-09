Two and a half months after the tragic floods in the Valencian Community, the Popular Party as a whole denounces the absence of the President of the Government in the areas affected by DANA on October 28. The president of the Generalitat, the popular Carlos Mazón, has contrasted his management with that of the central government, thus vindicating his response to a PSOE that “insults” him. Alberto Núñez Feijóo—on his third visit to the community—has also focused on the absence of Pedro Sánchez: “Valencia cannot continue waiting for a Government that is not there, does not come and whose aid does not reach those affected.” Therefore, as leader of the opposition he will present an initiative in Congress that includes all the aid that those affected would have asked for during his visit these days with the aim of portraying everyone political groups. “I’m here [en Valencia] to demand help but presence, commitment and results of the approved royal decrees”.

Feijóo has appeared before the media to release the conclusions that he has been gathering about the needs that those affected continue to demand two and a half months after the floods: ““I would have liked it if before I had come, the first person in charge of management had done so,” has pointed out in reference to the President of the Government, “the same one who took five days off” last year after the first complaint against his wife and has dedicated his Christmas holidays “to skiing instead of going to the Valencian Community” to serve the neighbors.

Thus, in an ironic and denouncing tone, the popular leader urges the president to visit the affected areas. “I hope you attend before the autonomous congress of the PSOE in Valencia“It would be unjustifiable to give greater priority to the reconstruction of his party in the Community than to that of the families affected by DANA.”

In addition to denouncing the absence of the central government, the opposition leader has made a diagnosis of everything approved in Congress and that, in his opinion, is not working. He has also launched all the additional measures that, according to what the residents and mayors have explained to him, are of utmost urgency. On the one hand, Fiejóo assures that “the Government has not yet implemented all the measures to renew the 130,000 affected vehicles”, that “only a few dozen homes have been delivered when there are thousands of public homes and he says that he has not seen the creation of the fund We educate neither present a water infrastructure recovery plan nor announce the “necessary” fiscal support. “All of the above makes it evident that the Government is making mistakes.”

However, he has announced that he will present a bill to specify the aid “that those affected need” and that each parliamentary group will recognize itself in voting for or against the aid. “We have to photograph all the deputies and senators of the Valencian Community of the party that goes to see if they agree with the sensible aid.” In the initiative, the PP will include, among other measures, the management centralized aid through the Tax Agency“which has all our data”, the financing of the infrastructure of local corporations, town councils and the Autonomous Community, charging 100% of the costs of repairing schools, health centers, a monitoring commission to specify what aid are being paid and their pace of execution.

It will also address the relocation of those affected whose houses were destroyed by the DANA and 25 million euros so that the Generalitat can acquire urgent housing: “If the central government has 1,000 public housing in the Generalitat and 500 in the municipalities, they should be available,” suggests Feijóo. It also requests tax relief in 2025 for all those affected by DANA and more aid for the self-employed so that, for example, they do not file their income tax return in 2025 and do not pay the social security fee if they do not receive it throughout the year. more than 15,000 euros.