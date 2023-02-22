The day could not be more marked. The eve of the anniversary of the night of the long knives of the PP, in which the barons, meeting for four hours at the party headquarters on Calle de Génova in Madrid, ended the political career of Pablo Casado for his open war with Isabel Díaz Ayuso. On the anniversary of that territorial pact that removed him from the PP presidency, Casado has had no problem sharing a meal with his successor at the head of the party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The two politicians have discreetly met again in a central restaurant in the capital, according to EL PAÍS. They have shared a tablecloth alone, face to face, in the Taberna del Alabardero, very close to the Teatro Real and the Senate, on a date of great significance for both of them, especially for Casado, who since that fateful night has remained isolated from public life and oblivious to all party activity.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, after leaving the Taberna del Alabardero in Madrid. Andrea Comas

Despite the date so marked, Genoa maintains that the meal was set in advance and has not been improvised due to the internal crisis, although the anniversary has stirred the waters and those close to Casado are very upset by the treatment that the party is giving the former president, whom he has wiped off the map. According to the PP, the meeting was initially scheduled for the end of last year, and was postponed for scheduling reasons, but the fact is that it was held on the same day on which, just one year ago this Thursday, the barons forced the exit of Married. In that meeting, which lasted until half past one in the morning, Casado lived through his darkest hours. That night the Galician politician already came out anointed by the rest to take over the reins of the PP.

With that memory in mind, Feijóo and Casado have seen each other this Wednesday for a little over an hour and a half. The leader of the PP maintains that there was no need for a thaw between the two because the relationship was already good. “Reconciliation, of what?”, He has affirmed when leaving the restaurant, assuming that there was nothing to reconcile. But both had a lot to talk about, after the atmosphere soured after Genoa earlier this week ruled out politically rehabilitating Casado with some kind of public return a year after his departure, a decision that has outraged his supporters. related. The national leadership fears the reaction of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who emerged victorious in the internal war, but does not forget or forgive Casado’s attempt to destroy his political career by making public the commission his brother received for the sale of masks to the Government of Madrid in the middle of the pandemic.

Casado, on the other hand, assures that he neither wants nor asks for anything from the party, and that his current job in the private company prevents him from having political activity. The former leader of the PP rejected a position in Europe that Feijóo offered him a year ago, and now he is happy with his new professional performance. At lunch, Casado and Feijóo did not speak or agree that he reappear at a public act of the PP. Casado, who seemed relaxed and smiling after the meeting with Feijóo, refuses to be upset that the PP has erased him from the party’s history, but he does claim his period as head of the PP. In his environment, in fact, they assure that his stage cannot be erased, referring to the intention to vote in which he left the PP, according to polls, exceeding 100 seats when he managed to obtain only 66 deputies in the 2019 elections. .

Casado maintains contact with Feijóo with a certain periodicity, just as he did in his day with José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy. The Genoa statement, made public after EL PAÍS published his discreet appointment, underlines that “Feijóo and Casado have a fluid relationship that they have maintained over time, and in the last year they have shared reflections on various occasions. The meal is part of a climate of normality and respect between two people who have had the honor of presiding over the Partido Popular”.

But Feijóo knows that any approach with Casado has risks in his relationship with Ayuso. Also a year ago, the president of the Community of Madrid was demanding revenge on the Board of Directors of the PP. In that internal meeting at the beginning of March, held when it was already known that Casado was leaving the presidency of the party, the Madrid leader called for the “expulsion” from the PP of all those who had been part of the “campaign” against her. “I don’t believe in falsely closed wounds,” Ayuso even said, whom the reunion this Wednesday between Feijóo and Casado has caught out of Spain, in London, returning from an official trip. For now, Ayuso opts for a low profile. Sources around him have downplayed the appointment of the two leaders. “Neither fu nor fa”, they affirm with certain disdain in the team of the Madrid president, reports Juan José Mateo.

The former president of the PP, Pablo Casado, after leaving the Taberna del Alabardero, in the center of Madrid, this Wednesday. Andrea Comas

Although the national leadership of the party maintains that there is no problem between the two and that the appointment was set in advance, no one in the PP escapes that the meeting serves Feijóo to seek a private rapprochement with his predecessor given the risk that he could abandon the discretion in which it remains since its departure. A year later, Casado has not given any interview or talked about everything that happened, including the betrayal of his closest collaborators, as evidenced by the messages he received flattering him from prominent members of the management committee just a few hours before withdrawing support. , and that EL PAÍS has published.

After the reunion meal, Feijóo quickly left the restaurant, before Casado. The leader of the PP has gone directly to the official car to arrive on time for the vote in the Plenary Session of the Senate. Casado has done it calmly, after being photographed with a group of diners from the tavern who have asked him to. Fulfilled the rapprochement on the same day that a year ago the political career of one of the two ended, the ousted leader and his successor have embarked on the path to their new life each on his side.