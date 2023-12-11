Having crossed the Rubicon of Pedro Sánchez's investiture, before which PP and Vox aligned their strategies to try to prevent – without success – it from prospering, the two right-wing parties have embarked on a mutual war that, for the moment, remains intact their alliances. However, tension between Popular and Vox is growing, and accusations come and go between both parties, which co-govern in five autonomous communities and the main city councils in the country. The latest episode of tension has occurred due to the words of Santiago Abascal from Buenos Aires, where he stated in an interview that “there will be a moment when the people will want to hang the President of the Government by his feet.” The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has condemned these statements, while the spokesperson of the PP, Borja Sémper, has accused the ultra leader of “evoking violence” with these types of statements. In parallel, the extreme right charges against one of the main leaders of the PP, Esteban González Pons, for the professional activity of his son, straining the climate between the two allied parties to the maximum.

Feijóo has condemned Abascal's statements about Sánchez, also accusing him of playing “the game” of the socialist president. The leader of the PP has also attacked Sánchez, saying that the words of the Vox leader “go along the same lines as President Sánchez of building a wall between the two Spains”, but he has clearly distanced himself from Abascal. “Not only are they condemnable, but we have nothing to do with these types of statements, we deeply regret them,” he stated on Telecinco, to which Abascal has reacted with fury against the PP leader. “They respond to the manipulations of the government and its media prostitutes as if they were realities. And they apologize to the left as soon as they start speaking. They are the nostalgic people of the cowardly right. Better a wall against the coup than sitting with the coup plotters to negotiate policies, commissions and seats. The scam on the Spanish people; “We condemn that,” the ultra leader complained.

After Feijóo, the PP spokesperson, Borja Sémper, has accused Abascal of “evoking violence” with those words, which he has described as “absolutely reprehensible” from both an “ethical” and a “political” level. “Mr. Abascal, whenever the Government is in trouble, has the virtue of giving it oxygen,” Sémper lamented. “In addition to the ethical rejection that any person in their right mind expresses, today we talk about this and there is less talk about amnesty. We have another style.”

Despite the clash, sources from the PP leadership rule out that this tension is causing problems in their joint governments with Vox, nor do they consider it a contradiction to distance themselves from the increasingly radical drift of the far-right party while keeping their alliances intact. At a press conference after the steering committee, the party's spokesperson, Borja Sémper, dodged the question about how it affects the relationship between their governments that the PP distances itself so forcefully from Abascal's words, while he insisted on that Vox and Abascal are “necessary collaborators” in the strategy of tension and the attempt to create “two large irreconcilable blocs in Spain.”

But the ultra party has not stopped there and has launched an attack against one of the main popular leaders and a figure closely trusted by Feijóo, deputy secretary Esteban González Pons. The point of attack against the popular is information from OkDiario published this Monday that claims that the son of the deputy secretary, Esteban González Guitart, was the representative of the Russian energy company Gazprom in 2017 while González Pons served as an MEP.

Some of the main leaders of Vox, such as Jorge Buxadé, first vice president of the party, have spread the news on social networks, stirring suspicion against González Pons. “At the age of 25, González Pons' son was 'representative in Spain' of Putin's mega-company: Gazprom; and according to the news, he says that now he finds out. At that time, Puigdemont carried out a coup d'état. González Pons was on his side in Brussels,” Buxadé wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Sources from the PP leadership confirm that González Pons' son served as the energy company's representative during his time as a lawyer for Baker & McKenzie, but they allege that he did so together with a group of lawyers from that firm who were in charge of presenting the papers in legal representation of the company. González Pons has remained silent, while tension continues to escalate between the two allied parties.

