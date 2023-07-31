Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Santiago Abascal met in the middle of last week to analyze the scenarios that have been opened after the general elections held on July 23 and discuss the details of a hypothetical investiture of the Galician leader. A “cordial” meeting, according to Vox sources, which the PP has confirmed, but the duration or the place where they were seen has not been disclosed and which has aroused criticism from the PSOE. “Do not hide,” the Minister of Education and socialist spokesperson Pilar Alegría wrote on Twitter.

After election night, and after verifying that the sum of their seats does not guarantee a right-wing government (six deputies have fallen short of an absolute majority), Feijóo and Abascal had a first telephone conversation that materialized a few days later in a face to face between the two. An appointment that in Genoa is framed in the contacts initiated by the former president of the Xunta to assemble a possible majority for his investiture, without wanting to go into more detail, appealing to the “discretion” with which they already anticipated that they would handle this matter. “When there is something to transfer, we will do it with absolute transparency,” his general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, had assured at a press conference shortly before the meeting was leaked.

Vox warned the PP after the elections that it would not be part of a pact with the PNV, despite the fact that shortly after it was Abascal himself who stated that “it will not be an obstacle” to form a government that “avoids national destruction.” “Our position is very clear,” his political spokesman, Jorge Buxadé, reaffirmed on Monday after the meeting of the Political Action Committee.

The far-right leader charged once again against the PP’s strategy of appealing to the useful vote during the last campaign and against the “very serious mistake” that, in his opinion, Feijóo is making when trying to seek the abstention of Pedro Sánchez to be able to form a government. «Sanchismo cannot be repealed by offering a pact to the PSOE. Sánchez has behaved like what he is. An arrogant sociopath,” Buxadé said.

Vox continues without self-criticism of its debacle at the polls, where it lost 19 deputies compared to 2019. In the green direction they deny that the threat to apply a permanent 155 in Catalonia has taken its toll and insist that “we only verified a fact. There is violence in Catalonia ».