The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, speaks at an informative breakfast this Tuesday in Madrid. EFE

The president of the PP reveals details of his future Land Law, which will include positive silence to speed up housing construction processes



01/14/2025



Updated at 11:11 a.m.





After a weekend dedicated almost exclusively to designing the Popular Party’s housing plan, Alberto Núñez Feijóo went on this Tuesday to attack the Government, focusing on the accusation of the State Attorney General that became known this Monday. «…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only