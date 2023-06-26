It has been a busier week than expected in Genoa 13 due to the confrontation of his candidate in Extremadura, María Guardiola, with Vox, and the PP leader decided to close it precisely in Castilla y León, where his party has governed with the extreme right for some time. a little over a year.

In the first part of his party’s rally on Sunday in Salamanca, the regional president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, came to say that his agreement with Vox had not been such a big deal: “Since we formed the government, many things have been heard, but the only The reality is that we continue to grow in social rights, in equality between men and women and we have strengthened the fight against sexist violence”. The Castilla y León pact was the first in which, at the request of Vox, the concept of sexist violence was eliminated to replace it with that of “domestic violence”. Santiago Abascal insisted on Sunday, interviewed by The debatein which “the law of gender violence only serves to criminalize men and has as its objective the struggle of the sexes.”

In the second part of the Salamanca rally, Feijóo —who did not mention the pact with Vox in Castilla y León— aligned himself with the theses of the extreme right by accusing the Executive of “politicizing the family” and dividing the different models into “ right and wrong.” “In these five years of the Sánchez government, we have seen an endless list of types of families and a very small list of aid to families,” he said. The PP appealed, and lost, before the Constitutional Court the law —approved in 2005, under the mandate of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero— that allows people of the same sex to marry and adopt; that is, to form his own family. “Adoptive filiation” said the resource of the popular, “has as a reference the biological filiation and, therefore, the natural environment in which the minor develops is the heterosexual union.”

And at the break in the rally, during a talk moderated by Carmen Fúnez, deputy secretary for social policies of the PP, the spokesperson for the Association of Mothers of Adolescents and Girls with Accelerated Dysphoria (Amanda) said: “80% are girls who reject the idea of ​​becoming a woman because they reject sexist stereotypes and are terrified of the content they discover in porn […] Teachers are turned into transsexuality detectors and must warn of a possible case of trans childhood if a girl only wants to play soccer. […]. Nobody is free. Tomorrow, her daughter can come and tell her: ‘Mom, I have discovered that I am trans’. They will tell you to choose between a trans son or a dead daughter. Don’t fall for it: suicide is 19 times more likely if you encourage your daughter’s transition.”

It was on that stage zero zone of the pacts with Vox and where a few months ago it was discussed whether women who had decided to abort should be forced to listen to the fetal heartbeat, in which Feijóo wanted to present his proposals on family and social issues. Following in the footsteps of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who proposed, already in 2019, considering the “conceived unborn” as one more member of the family unit to request the title of large family or a school place, Feijóo promised to increase the amount of the benefit per dependent child, “which may be collected from the fifth month of pregnancy.” He also “offers employers and companies when they hire a working mother indefinitely.” In 2012, the Government of the PP eliminated the monthly allowances for business contributions to Social Security for indefinite contracts for women who returned to their jobs after maternity or leave of absence to care for their children.

Meanwhile, Ayuso, dropped in an interview in The world that his partner María Guardiola should reconsider his veto of the extreme right: “At this decisive moment for Spain, you have to meet Vox despite disagreeing,” he said, adding to underline his argument: “I have come across sensible charges in Vox They don’t want to end women or homosexuals”. The position of the leader of the PP in this regard, for the moment, is that it depends. After his candidate in Extremadura said that he could not include in his government those who “deny sexist violence, dehumanize immigrants and throw the LGTBI flag in the trash”, the PP leader explained the differences with other territories, such as the Valencian Community, where its partner maintains the same spirit and program: “The PP of Extremadura obtained almost 39% of the votes and Vox, 8%. The PP is a party that has principles and that is not going to blend in with the policies of Pedro Sánchez. The results in Valencia are totally different: Vox does not have 8%, it has 12%. And it is evident that given the need for a number of deputies in Valencia different from that of Extremadura, the correct choice has been made”. That is, the price of the principles is 12%. The ultimate 40dB barometer. for EL PAÍS it gives Vox a 13.8% estimate of the vote in the general elections on July 23.

Feijóo ridiculed Sánchez’s initiative to “interview his ministers” and assured that, in addition to “a great actor”, he is “a great presenter”. Some moments of the PP leader’s intervention were reminiscent of those comedy monologues stand up that leave a pause for the public to laugh: “We have many companions in the sun. I hope that the dermatology service of the Clinical Hospital does not increase its waiting list tomorrow. And, consequently, a moisturizer after this sun exposure is what any dermatologist would undoubtedly prescribe. [Risas]”. “Hey, these birds that are passing by here, are they swifts or swallows? The first stork I saw in my life was in León and I was so surprised that they laughed at me [más risas]”. The political joke, very tempting in the campaign, almost never goes well. Socialist leaders have also learned it the hard way, such as Emiliano García-Page, who saw fit to make jokes about the sexual life of his children at a recent rally.

It was one of Sánchez’s ministers, Nadia Calviño, Vice President of Economy, who the PSOE entrusted with its main pre-campaign act on Sunday, before the Prime Minister’s interview with Jordi Évole on La Sexta. Mercedes González, general secretary of the socialists in the city of Madrid, also used puns: “We have Nadia. What does the PP have? Nothing”. Calviño, to which a phrase came out rajoyniana —”you don’t play with things to eat and experiments have to be done with soda”— he picked up the cloak: he stung Feijóo to solve the mystery and tell them who their economic bet is “in case they manage to govern with Vox” so that you can debate with her or him.

The vice president assured that if the PP comes to power, European funds are in danger: “It would mean a slowdown because there are some commitments that we are fulfilling and that allow us to continue having this flow of resources from the community budget that would be interrupted, as is happening in Italy , if a new government decides to radically change course”. During her intervention, at the Puente de Vallecas, a woman interrupted her several times to ask her what they were going to do with her squatters. Calviño responded live and then went to talk to her and her husband, who suffer from this situation in her apartment block. Sources from the vice president’s team affirm that she clarified that the housing law does not favor squatting and that the electoral advance frustrated an attempt to expedite the eviction procedures.