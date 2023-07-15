The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has asked this Saturday, once again, to “concentrate” the vote around the PP so as not to “disperse” the result of the general elections of 23-J. “If all of us who want to change the Government join together, we will get 20 more seats,” Feijóo said at the La Rioja Conference Center, in Logroño, before some 400 supporters. “It is not impossible to get that majority because we have a project in which the majority of Spaniards fit,” added the leader of the PP, who aspires to add as many seats in Congress as the entire left together so as not to have to integrate Vox in a future government. Despite the fact that most of the polls give him a good result, Feijóo has alerted his followers and his voters not to trust them: “Abstention is a vote for Sánchez to stay.” He has also admitted that, if the vote in favor of the formation of Santiago Abascal is necessary, he would form a coalition Executive with the ultras. A scenario that they try to avoid at all costs, establishing the idea that voting for Vox is to “disperse” the result on July 23.

Along these lines, and once the divorce with Vox took place in the Region of Murcia, where the popular candidate, Fernando López Miras, failed to be sworn in due to the lack of support from Santiago Abascal’s formation, and after Genoa had decided Postponing the negotiations in Aragon until after the next elections, the PP focuses its efforts in the final stretch of the campaign on claiming itself as the “useful vote” to “evict Sanchismo”, even if it is at the cost of statements contrary to the truth, as Feijóo himself acknowledged this Friday in an interview on Onda Cero. “If we vote for the Popular Party there will be no sanchismo, blocks or blockade. It is true that there are parties that want to block and with different interests”, added the leader of the PP, also in a veiled reference to Vox. Feijóo has reiterated his commitment to govern the most voted list, as a dart against Pedro Sánchez, just one day after the PP candidate in Extremadura, María Guardiola, was invested with the support of Vox after being, precisely, the second force most voted last 28-M in the community, behind the PSOE.

Before the act in Logroño, Feijóo has participated in another meeting in Vitoria, where he has once again stirred up the controversy over voting by mail. “I hope and wish that this campaign ends well, and the first thing I want is that all the people who have asked to vote by mail have it so that they can vote and exercise a constitutional right that is fundamental in a consolidated democracy like Spain”, has said at the beginning of his speech. Throughout this week, the leader of the PP has sown doubts about the guarantees of postal suffrage. This strategy of arousing suspicion in this form of voting was already tried years ago in the trajectory towards power in Galicia of the now national candidate of the PP.

Among those attending the event in Logroño were councilors from La Rioja town halls and the new mayor of Logroño, Conrado Escobar, as well as the new president of the community, Gonzalo Capellán. The PP candidate for the Government of La Rioja won by an absolute majority in the regional elections on May 28, and was sworn in as president two weeks ago. The PP achieved two absolute majorities on 28-M: that of La Rioja and that of the Community of Madrid. Hence, Chaplain has called on the voters on Monday to repeat the “challenge” of winning “clearly and forcefully”, with “honours”, in the general elections.

And in the same line, the number one in Congress for La Rioja, Cuca Gamarra, also general secretary of the party, has spoken. “It’s not worth winning. It is time to add votes to multiply seats”, said Gamarra, who has addressed himself directly to former Ciudadanos voters who “want change” and to “socialists who do not understand what this sanchismo is” and has asked the Vox supporters opt for the “only political option that guarantees change”, to win “the Rioja-style elections”. In November 2019, La Rioja distributed two deputies for the PSOE and another two for the PP in the congressional elections.

“They go around with the jokes that we look alike,” Feijóo said, referring to Chaplain, with whom it is said that he bears a great physical resemblance, —”and I start to think that you look like me because you have an absolute majority, but I still get you three and I hope that on the 23rd there will be four”—, he ironized. Until now, Feijóo had not mentioned the possibility of reaching the absolute. Management sources see it as practically impossible, although they consider that they are “increasing” as the campaign progresses. He tracking of 40dB. for EL PAÍS and SER published this Saturday subtracts three seats from the PP.

The PP presents a letter to the Central Electoral Board to extend the deadline for voting by mail by one day

The PP has submitted a letter to the Central Electoral Board (JEC) to extend the deadline to deliver the vote by mail for the general elections on July 23. In the text, according to management sources, the popular ones ask that you can vote by post until Friday the 21st, instead of Thursday the 20th, as is stipulated right now. In addition, they also ask that they study how to solve the “problems” of those who have not received the vote on time, despite the fact that the deadline for receiving the documentation ends tomorrow, Sunday. According to data from Correos, the public company has received 2.6 million requests to vote by mail and has already delivered the documentation to 1.9 million people, with which between this Saturday and tomorrow Sunday they have to deliver the remaining 700,000 documents. .

