Alberto Núñez Feijóo has not been able to oppose the electoral advance that he himself had asked Pedro Sánchez for months. “Better, as soon as possible”, the PP leader acknowledged this Monday in an appearance at the PP headquarters three hours after the Prime Minister announced that he was dissolving the Cortes and calling general elections for next July 23, as consequence of the defeat of the left in the municipal and regional elections. Feijóo has been satisfied with the appointment with the polls after the “clear victory of the PP” yesterday Sunday, although he has criticized that, with this movement, Sánchez intends that the results of 28-M “go unnoticed” and, in addition, the The call for the general elections will affect the Spanish presidency of the European Union. The leader of the PP sees himself propelled towards La Moncloa with his victory in these regional elections, but at the same time he is aware that he still has to pass the most important test. “We’ve only just begun. Sanchismo has not yet been repealed ”, Feijóo has warned his own.

More information

That test is the general elections, whose campaign will coincide with the negotiation of the pacts to govern autonomous communities and municipalities, in which the PP depends on Vox. Feijóo has already had a first telephone conversation with the leader of the far-right party, Santiago Abascal, this morning, but in which, according to the PP, they have not yet discussed those agreements. “We have crossed paths, congratulations. He has congratulated me on the results and I, too, have grown a lot compared to the last municipal ones ”, the PP leader revealed in his appearance in Genoa, in which he did not specify what the policy of pacts from him The PP needs Vox to govern in six autonomies and in a few town halls. Feijóo has suggested that he is going to unload the negotiation with the extreme right on the territorial leaders, although it has not been conclusive and he has not completely disengaged either. “Tomorrow we have a national board of directors, where we are going to analyze the results. Starting with tomorrow’s coarse analysis, we will then do a finer one in the communities and town halls. It is up to the autonomous communities to make this analysis. We are going to be respectful of the powers of each one and with the reality that emerges from the polls.”

The leadership of the PP has been aware for a long time that Vox is going to try to start a national negotiation, which Feijóo is not interested in because he does not want to get dirty with some agreements that clash with his proposal for a “moderate” PP with whom he wants to run for office. the general ones, as he has insisted since election night. The leadership believes that, in any case, a different scenario is now opening up with the electoral advance and they are going to try to postpone the negotiation with the ultras until after the appointment with the polls, according to what some sources of the management committee have already reported.

For that, Feijóo needs to buy time and for that he has insisted on his proposal that the list with the most votes be allowed to govern, an approach that benefits him after the results of this Sunday, because the PP has won in the majority of places. “For me that proposal does not expire. If the PSOE accepts it, I am in a position to agree to it. We should reflect on whether this can be a conduct manual for the formation of governments”, reflected the leader of the PP, who with the offer to let the most voted list govern would only risk power in Extremadura, where the PP has not been first force, but adds majority with Vox. The PP leader from Extremadura, María Guardiola, has no intention of letting the PSOE govern, even though she is the force with the most votes, and she has asked the Socialists to abstain this morning to govern.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, before the press conference this Monday. alvaro garcia

Feijóo now has to face the crossroads of the agreements with Vox, aware that the left will use them to try to ballast their expectations for the generals. Abascal has already warned that he will assert his votes and will not give them away to the PP. In some squares, the challenge is especially difficult, such as in the Valencian Community, where the leader of Vox in that community, Carlos Flores, is convicted of gender violence against his ex-wife and in the PP they recognize that accepting him as a hypothetical vice president is “more than a toad”. The popular ones are going to try to force the machine with the ultras and not include them in their future governments, but Vox will also pull the rope. Now a dog-faced fight between both parties opens.

“A new political cycle”

The PP leadership did not expect the electoral advance, with which it believes that Sánchez has sought to eclipse his poor results this Sunday. For this reason, Feijóo has worked hard to remember that the PP has won this May 28 in nine autonomous communities and in 31 provincial capitals and to insist that “Spain took the first step yesterday to open a new political cycle.” The battle of the story has begun, and the PP wants to establish the framework that the left has no option in the general elections on July 23. “The Spaniards have said enough, we have come this far,” Feijóo has had an impact, who has already presented himself as a candidate for the presidency of the Government. “I ask from now on a clear, incontestable and forceful majority to start a new course,” the leader of the popular has urged, calling on the citizens to give him a broad result so as not to have to govern with Vox. With the extrapolation of the results of the municipal elections, however, the PP would become the party with the most seats, with 143 deputies, but it would not have an absolute majority with Vox: both would remain at 158 ​​seats, far from the 176 that give the investment. Feijóo has warned his people, for this reason, that they have taken the first step to throw the left out of power, but the most important battle still remains: the one that will be fought this summer.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, after the press conference this Monday. alvaro garcia

Follow the campaign keys with the newsletter electoral newspaper.