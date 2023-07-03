After consummating agreements with Vox in three autonomous communities and in dozens of town halls, Alberto Núñez Feijóo has set this Monday what criteria he will follow if he wins the general elections on July 23 without an absolute majority. The president of the PP will govern in coalition with Vox in case he needs the vote in favor of the ultras to open the doors of La Moncloa for him. “My limit to govern alone is to have more seats than the left. Where we need the yes of Vox, the logical thing is that Vox is in the Government; If I don’t have to ask him for the yes, the logical thing is that he doesn’t form a part”, Feijóo has affirmed in an interview at the Ana Rosa Program, in Telecinco. The last sounding of 40dB. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, it shows a loss of just over two percentage points in the estimated vote for the PP, which is still in the lead (31%), with 125 seats, weighed down precisely by the pacts with the ultras. With this result, he would necessarily need the yes of Vox to be able to form a government team. And, therefore, accept ministers from the ultra formation, according to the criteria set by Feijóo this Monday. “The most important thing” —Feijóo has said about the red lines in politics— “is not to lie to people and have criteria”.

But in the face of “fear” of the extreme right “infused by the PSOE”, sources from the popular leadership point out, both the leader and other senior PP officials insist on the need to govern with an absolute majority so as not to have to depend on Vox. This is how the popular president proclaimed it this Sunday in a pre-campaign act in Toledo and this is how it was transferred privately by barons and members of the executive. That is the message they want to convey to the citizens, also to Vox voters, whom they call to rally around the Popular Party as a “useful vote” to oust Pedro Sánchez. “Absolute majorities are very difficult, but that is my model. It is not a manifestation of intentions, it is a possible objective”, added Feijóo. But no poll raises that scenario. Perhaps for this reason the leader of the opposition already imagines that the option of governing in coalition with the extreme right is more than plausible, and has assured that, if necessary, his pulse will not tremble to dismiss an ultra minister when controversies arise in his government action. “The president cannot be half a president,” he stressed in reference to Sánchez and his position with respect to the head of Equality, Irene Montero.

What Feijóo is clear about are the rules that he will erase if he arrives at La Moncloa. “We are going to repeal a set of laws that are impositions of the minority on the majority of Spaniards”, the leader of the PP has asserted, and has specifically mentioned the law of democratic memory, the reformed law of only yes is yes, education law and trans law To these is added the Housing Law, as announced last week. The president of the Popular Party has explained in turn that he will classify the illegal referendum as a crime. Sources from the PP’s economic team add that the tax on large fortunes will be repealed. A promise that will be included in the electoral program for 23-J, which will be presented this Tuesday.

The PP leader has not revealed the name of his future head of Economy on Monday either, but he has given more clues about the chosen one, a man who “has governed, but not in Spain.” Therefore, Pablo Hernández de Cos, governor of the Bank of Spain, is emerging as the name that best fits the pools. He is also the most desired candidate within the party. “The Minister of Economy of my Government will be an accredited person and with whom people will be able to sleep peacefully”, he pointed out.

They hope within the PP that the 23 days that still remain until the appointment with the polls will dilute the effect that the pacts reached with Vox could have on the way they vote, especially among those “socialists fed up with Sánchez”. Because most of the polls published this Monday, such as the 40dB one. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, they show a setback in the results of the PP after having sealed agreements with the ultras. “Twenty days is a lot of days. There are people who decide in the last 48 hours”, indicates a PP baron.

The last agreement reached with Abascal’s party —with whom Feijóo claims to have spoken—, was forged on Friday in Extremadura to take over the regional Executive. “In Valencia and Extremadura we needed Vox’s yes, this was my criteria, and I transferred it to María Guardiola”, revealed the leader of the Popular Party about the PP candidate from Extremadura – the second most voted list on 28-M for behind the PSOE—, which at first refused to integrate the ultras into his Government due to irreconcilable ideological differences. Some statements that Feijóo has attributed to the “emotional intensity” of the moment. Guardiola ended up accepting, 20 days later, giving Vox a council, forced by the party’s national leadership. “Then the waters returned to their course,” she stressed.

Feijóo has put Andalusia and its president, Juan Manuel Moreno, as an example of the absolute majority achieved just a year ago in the general elections after decades of socialist hegemony. A feat that Feijóo now intends to emulate. The Andalusian leader, at the same time as Feijóo’s interview on Telecinco, was taking part in a meeting organized by the newspaper The world in Madrid. During his speech, he was blunt about the strategy followed by Guardiola in Extremadura. “He has had to swallow his words”, he has sentenced. On 23-J, the president of the Board has pointed out: “Just like I did a Feijóo in Andalusia, now it’s up to him to do a Juanma Moreno.”

