While the figure of Carlos Mazón It is still pointed out by the street in Valencia, where thousands of citizens left last weekend to ask for its resignation, the Popular Party continues to maintain its support for the President of the Generalitat. At least, … of doors out. This happened this morning, when Alberto Núñez Feijóo He stressed again the assumption of responsibilities of his regional baron, although he acknowledged that he had also not “up to shelter” in the management of the Dana.

Feijóo equated the central and autonomous government in that mismanagement, although «Only one has asked for forgiveness». Therefore, the leader of the PP insisted that the “reaction has been diametrically different”, with Mazón carrying out “a crisis in his government and ligating his future to reconstruction” and with the Sánchez executive “chasing a political adversary.” «There is a government that is full of superb and that is not thinking of The reconstruction of Valencia but in trying to erode the executive of the Valencian Community, ”he said.

Asked about whether after the revelations of recent days, in which the president of the Generalitat acknowledged having joined the Cecopi at 20.28 hours and not “past seven” as he had said at first, Mazón had to resign, Feijóo just said that the “PP position is clear and we will not change it every ten days.”

Feijóo, who made these statements after intervening in the assembly of the Association of Autonomous Workers (ATA) Where the special PP plan for this group revealed, he also pointed out the “systematic corruption of the PSOE.” «Every day, the stain of corruption affects more people. It is not a problem of black sheep. In Ferraz Street it has been proven that there is an organized corruption that affects the president of the Government, Ministers and the party itself. Bite, commissions in works and payments to prostitutes with the money of the Spaniards. It gives me the feeling that this corruption was organized», Explained the leader of the PP, who requested General Bosura in the international sphere after the anger starring Zelenski and Trump in the White House.

«It was one of the worst news that the world has received in recent decades. We must insist on defense and diplomatic policies. And to understand each other with the US, we must make commitments in defense and persist in diplomatic route, ”he said.

Regarding Spain’s position in this matter, Feijóo reiterated the need for Pedro Sánchez to pass through Congress to explain the commitments acquired and see what support he has for the future. «We do not know where Sánchez directs Spainneither if he has support in his government, nor what resources will allocate or if Spain will be part of the volunteer coalition. I think Sánchez should not continue going to international forums and committing the position of Spain without having the authorization of the Congress of Deputies, ”he said.

Fiscal plan for freelancers

In his interest in showing Spain the useful policy of the PP, Feijóo took advantage of its presence in the ATA assembly to announce its fiscal plan for self -employed, “special” workers to whom the PP wants to pamper with measures that allow them to carry out their activity with more comfort. The PP wants exempt them from the obligation to make the income statement if they invoice less than 12,000 euros And for those who invoice more, their VAT statement and their payment of the personal income tax is once a year, and not for quarters as until now.

«Spain cannot be a country where not to strive is the same as striving. Spain cannot be a country where not trying to be the same as trying and making mistakes. Spain cannot be a country where anything is subsidized when what needs to be subsidized is the effort and you have to subsidize those who meet who already falls out whoever rises again, ”he said.