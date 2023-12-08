The leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has accused the Government of Pedro Sánchez of putting “the countryside and agriculture at risk” with its policies and has requested a review of the amounts allocated to the Common Agrarian Policy (CAP) in the multiannual financial framework 20/27. In addition, he has called for a National Pact for Water to “solve real problems of demand and planning.”

Feijóo has made this request together with the communities governed by the PP. In fact, Feijóo and the Deputy Secretary of Economy, Juan Bravo, held a meeting a few days ago with the Agriculture Ministers of the autonomous communities governed by the PP, including that of the Region of Murcia, Sara Rubira, to analyze the current situation. of the sector “in the face of the abandonment of the Government.”

The Secretary of Agriculture, Jorge Martínez Antolín, the national deputies Milagros Marcos and Pedro Gallardo and the MEP Juan Ignacio Zoido also attended that meeting, as reported by the party in a statement.

At that meeting, the PP criticized the Government for not taking advantage of the Spanish Presidency of the EU to “give visibility to the sector and present strong proposals to Europe that resolve the problems it is going through.” Furthermore, they insisted on “the importance of irrigation, of having a strong CAP, of coordinating actions regarding emerging diseases in livestock and of making the environmental requirements included in the European Green Deal more flexible.”

Irrigation modernization “is paralyzed”



According to the PP, the irrigation modernization files “are paralyzed and the PERTE of Water has been a lost opportunity to have promoted actions that would contribute to greater storage and more efficient use.”

“The Popular Party considers necessary a National Pact for Water focused on strengthening attention to demands and solving real problems in planning,” the party added.

Thus, during the meeting it was highlighted the need for a review of the amounts allocated to the CAP in the Multiannual Financial Framework 20/27 to be carried out at the next meeting of the EU Council of Ministers, given “the strong inflation” that is being suffered and “the significant increase in production costs that is occurring in the sector.”

“Make environmental requirements more flexible”



The PP has pointed out that they also talked about the environmental demands that are being placed on farmers and ranchers, which cause “production costs to increase and less to be produced.” In his opinion, these requirements and the measures contemplated in the regulation of sustainable use of phytosanitary products must be made more flexible as long as there are no alternative products to carry out an effective fight against crop pests and diseases.”

According to the PP, the minister of the sector, Luis Planas, “still fails to fulfill his commitment to coordinate actions with all communities to stop the advance of emerging diseases in the Spanish livestock herd. In his opinion, the most worrying at the moment is the EHE, a disease for which the Government should commit to financial aid, review and expansion of insurance lines both in amount and coverage and with the development of a vaccine that, according to the experts’ report, is valued its requirement (mandatory nature) and the prescription pattern.

Likewise, Feijóo and its communities highlighted the need for the Government to enforce the principle of reciprocity or “mirror clauses” with products that come from third countries so that they do not enter into unfair competition with those of Spanish producers.

Likewise, the PP regretted that the agricultural policies of the Spanish Government “are putting the agricultural productivity” of Spain at risk and, consequently, dependence on food from other countries is increasing.

“In the current context of the EU presidency, we need to strengthen the position of farmers and ranchers, to work to provide security to a sector that has gone from being essential during the pandemic to one of the great ones forgotten by the Sánchez Government” , the PP has pointed out in the same statement.

Although this meeting with their communities was held a few days ago, Feijóo spread it this Friday on social networks, ensuring that “the Government’s policies put the countryside and agriculture at risk.” “We ask to review the amounts allocated to the CAP and a National Pact for Water to solve real problems of demand and planning,” he said, adding that “they are crucial issues that deserve attention and not evasive ones.”