Alberto Núñez Feijóo accused the Prime Minister this Monday of “lying” with the “pseudo-reform” of the pensions agreed between the coalition partners and which, in his opinion, is nothing more than a mere “patch” full of “gaps and postponements”. ». First, because, according to the leader of the PP, he assured that it was not necessary to make pension adjustments because the contributions were high enough. Then because they insisted that the intergenerational equity mechanism was sufficient and now because “it raises prices for everyone and with intensity.”

«There is no reform, only a patch until 2025 to keep going until the end of the legislature. They can only boast of an agreement between the partners that is based on a succession of lies, “said Feijóo during the national executive committee, which counted on the absence of the Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, Isabel Díaz Ayuso from Madrid and Alfonso Rueda from Galicia. .

The Galician leader expressed his concern for the present and the future of the pension system and once again reached out to Pedro Sánchez to rectify the situation and undertake a “deep and honest” reform that allows its sustainability. “We should try to reach consensus,” he said, after criticizing that “nobody” has explained to them the proposal that has the endorsement of Brussels.

Despite the criticism, the popular do not reveal if it will be in the pension pact. First they want you to call them and know the fine print. “This is not the ‘yes is yes’ with free support,” they say in the Feijóo environment, anticipating that the PP is going to be very demanding with the reform.

After a first meeting last Friday, the social agents meet again this Monday with the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations to address the reform. The unions have already advanced their opinion favorable to the proposal before the foreseeable rejection of the employers for the intention of the Executive to compensate the expense in pensions by means of a surcharge to the high wages and the consequent impact on the cost of the companies.

“They will try to destabilize us”



In his speech before the party’s senior staff, the PP leader reaffirmed his party’s abstention in Vox’s motion of no confidence, which will be debated next week in Congress. He is convinced that the initiative of Santiago Abascal’s party will only serve to give the President of the Government a victory. «To help Sánchez that nobody counts on the PP. We are not going to offer him a parliamentary victory when we are working to defeat him at the polls,” he asserted.

He also warned that in the middle of an election year and given the “restlessness” that reigns in Moncloa with the polling wind against it, “they will try to destabilize us.” Feijóo thus referred to the government’s attempt to rescue his relationship with Marcial Dorado, warning that “we are not going to fall for any provocation and when I say no provocation it is none.”