Alberto Núñez Feijóo has shaved Pedro Sánchez for the lack of information offered at the meeting that the president of the Government has held with the PP leader within the round of meetings that Sanchez will maintain with all the parties (except Vox) to inform them about the latest European conclaves to determine a common position against Russia in the Ukraine War.

At the meeting, the first between the two leaders since December 2023, Sánchez wanted to transfer to Feijóo the information that has been treated in the last conclaves between European leaders to try to establish a common defense strategy in the Ukraine War after the movements made by Donald Trump to encourage a high fire.

The meeting has lasted just over half an hour and its duration had already been previously subject to reproaches by a PP that has criticized Sánchez, so, it considers, it is little time to deal with an issue of such complexity. The popular also reproached the Government that they were not facilitated a previous report to know what aspects were going to vertebrate the meeting.

After the VIS to Vis, and in an appearance in the Congress of Deputies, Feijóo has reproached Sánchez that it had not previously passed through the lower house to inform citizens regarding the increase in the budget in defense and Spanish position regarding the Ukraine War: “It is not a receipt that foreign leaders have more information than Spanish citizens“

Feijóo has denounced that Sanchez has not offered information on issues such as the percentage of GDP that would be used for defense, how much money would be needed to achieve that goal and how it would be financed, as well as the positions of the different European partners. The popular leader has repeated on several occasions that Spain “does not have a plan“And that the” talk and coffee “on Tuesday has not had positive results. That is why, he has asserted, Sánchez cannot expect from the PP “a blank check”which is why support to government is very difficult.

Similarly, Feijóo has placed Sanchez not to fall into a double risk, that of “ignore and hide the truth truth and do it for partisan reasons“. And, in parallel, he has warned about the option that Sánchez skip the approval of Congress to allow an increase in defense expenditure, since that, he says,” leads to something very dangerous, autocracy. ”

Feijóo has explained that he has taken advantage of the meeting with Sánchez to convey some concerns, such as the threat of Russia and its expansionist eagerness for the security of Europe, the US intention of reducing investment in defense in Europe and taking measures against the economic interests of Europe and Spain. However, he has opted for “Advance in the autonomy of Europe in its own defense without losing the collaboration of the US, which must continue to be our ally. ”

All groups less vox

After Feijóo, Sánchez’s calendar for Thursday includes meetings with ERC spokesman Gabriel Rufián, Miriam Nogueras (Junts), Mertxe Aizpurúa (Bildu), Aitor Esteban (PNV), Ione Belarra (Podemos), Néstor Rego (BNG) Cristina Valido (Canarian coalition) and finally Alberto Catalán (UPN).

Rufián has been the first spokesman to speak. The ERC politician has declared his rejection and that of his training to raise up to 2% of GDP The expense in defense, a measure that, if produced, has assured, should be endorsed by the votes of the Congress of Deputies.

Rufián has justified the refusal to the increase in defense spending because he believes that it is not necessary and has instead defended a more rational use of the armies of the 27 countries of the European Union. In parallel, he has opted to reduce until the US dependence on arms matters eliminates.

Sanchez will appear this afternoon

After the celebration of all the meetings, Pedro Sánchez will give an appearance before the media at the Páncloa Palace, At about 5:30 p.m..

It must be remembered that Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz, as a representative of Sumar, partner of the coalition government, met last Tuesday for more hours in which they did not reach a common position. In fact, the Minister of Labor and Second Vice President expressed her rejection of increasing defense expenditure to 2% of the gross domestic product agreed within NATO.