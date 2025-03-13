The meeting held on Thursday the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the PP and the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, did not serve to reach any agreement regarding the position that Spain must maintain for the new geopolitical context, but it did evidenced that the distance between both leaders is sidereal, also in such a serious matter as this. After the meeting, which barely lasted half an hour, Feijóo said he left the Moncloa in the same way that he arrived: “without any information” about the executive’s plans. And accused Sánchez of Not having “concrete plan” to strengthen defensesince I do not inform him “or how much he wants to spend or how he wants to pay it.”

The PP leader appeared in Congress to account for a meeting called in a framework that, he said, is very serious. “The EU is in a very compromised situation, potentially the most dangerous since its foundation, representative democracies, the foundations of the free market and peace are at risk,” Feijóo listed, who said that “hiding or ignoring the truth would be a tragic error, and doing so for partisanship a foolishness.” And that’s exactly what Sanchez has the “temptation” to dodenounced the deputy, who said that “any responsible government and that it would respect citizens would have appeared weeks ago, would have come with concrete information and would have sought the support of the leader” of the opposition.

Feijóo, he explained, transferred to the president three ideas that concern him. “The first is that the security of Europe is threatened by an aggressor power,” Russia, “that does not hide its expansionist will.” The second, he said, that “the current American administration has shown its intention to reduce its commitment to defense in Europe” and is putting “free trade.” And the third, that Spain, before that new international scenario, “has the obligation not to disregard under any circumstances.” “Europe has to rearm, Spain must also do itand each State has to strengthen with solid and consistent governments, “said the leader of the PP.

In his opinion, however, “in Spain neither one nor the other happens: we have a solid government, nor a defense plan.” Because that is the main complaint of the popular: that the Executive is not yet clear how to address the reformulation of its security policy. “I have asked the president how the expense will be financed, if with more taxes from citizens or with a readjustment of current spending,” And “I have not received any response”, Feijóo denounced, who criticized that Sanchez has not considered preparing this plan in common with the PP since “the challenge we face transcends this legislature, to this government and him.”

The opposition leader He was “willing to negotiate” with the Executive His support for the reorientation of the defense policy “provided that the fund and the form are serious and clean”, something that, he said, does not happen for now. “The president of the Government has not asked me for the support of the PP, but he cannot ask me for support for something he has not completed,” said Feijóo, who admitted that, “as things are”, it is “difficult” to reach an agreement in this matter between the two great parties, although it would be “very convenient.”

The PP asks to vote in Congress

“We are prepared to dialogue if the Government shows respect for the country’s majority force”, but for now there has been not since Moncloa “Neither will to dialogue nor respect”lamented the president of the PP. And that is so, he said, because “it is not serious to dispatch in 30 minutes matters of this size.” “I cannot tell you that today the president of the Government and I have had a working meeting, because it has been tried to dispatch to the first party of Spain with a coffee,” Feijóo denounced, who asked Sanchez “seriousness”, “much more than I have seen this morning.”

That seriousness happens, as the opposition leader also pointed out, for celebrating a debate in Congress and because the lower house votes any increase in investment in defense. “We are talking about billions of euros of increased defense, security and sovereignty spending, in sovereignty, And it is the Congress where groups must be pronounced “, Feijóo said, who insisted that “all decisions should be endorsed by representatives of national sovereignty,” as “the manual of any Democrat says.” “The time has come to advance without hesitation towards autonomy in defense of Europe, without abandoning cooperation with the United States”, but “only this congress has the ability to control and approve income and expenses,” he recalled.