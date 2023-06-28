The regulations at the national level do not require electoral debates between the candidates -in fact, in the previous call for general elections in 2019 there were hardly any-, but the face-to-face meetings between the main candidates for the presidency of the Government have become in a television classic of the campaigns. On this occasion, however, and with only ten days left for the starting gun, the positions between the PP and PSOE could not be more bitter.

While, on the one hand, the PP was the only party of those summoned by RTVE that did not attend the meeting on Tuesday to discuss the details of the debates prior to 23-J, on the other hand, from Genoa they were open to holding a face-to-face face between Feijóo and Sánchez that, a priori, would be next July 10; yes, in Atresmedia. A proposal that this television group already made at the end of May -although the date remained open- and that the PSOE has also accepted, according to socialist sources, although regretting that the Popular Party “is rejecting the rest of the debates that the media are asking for” .

The popular ones, in addition, do not rule out being in another debate in which the PSOE, PP, Sumar, Vox, ERC, PNV and Bildu participate, that is, seven bands. An option that “take note” in the media group, which had previously proposed to hold a second debate between the first four political forces at the national level.

According to popular sources, the reason for deciding on Atresmedia is that it was the first to propose face-to-face, on May 29. «We understand that the PSOE, avid for debates, will accept the proposal today. For this reason, we hope to start the talks to agree on their terms as soon as possible, “insisted the same sources.

The option of RTVE, outside



The face-to-face option at Atresmedia seems to completely close the door to Feijóo’s presence on RTVE. This Tuesday, in fact, Esteban González Pons, deputy secretary of Institutional Action of the PP, questioned the neutrality of the news director of the public channel, who is seen as “part of the PSOE strategy.” In this sense, he questioned whether the negotiation to address the debates – always carried out between parties – would be resumed on said television after the PSOE decided not to attend the meeting proposed by the PP.

«We summoned the PSOE to a meeting last Monday to which it chose not to attend, breaking the negotiation. What we could not even imagine is that the recovery of that broken negotiation, on behalf of the PSOE, was going to be led by the RTVE news chief. It does not surprise us, but I admit that we did not expect it, “said Pons.