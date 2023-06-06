At least one face to face with Pedro Sánchez and in the campaign. That is the commitment that Alberto Núñez Feijóo has acquired this Tuesday after rejecting the offer of the President of the Government to debate every Monday for the next few weeks until July 23. “I have no problem having a face-to-face,” said the leader of the PP, who has claimed that the campaign teams “decide what the format is, and how many, which ones, and where.” In addition to reproaching his rival for imposing him. “Debates are negotiated, not forced,” he asserted in an interview on Onda Cero.

Feijóo frames the offer to hold six debates in the difficulty that the chief executive has in carrying out a typical campaign, with rallies and events on the street and in his inability to “mobilize his party” after the coup received on 28- m. “But it’s not my problem,” the Galician leader has shielded himself, for whom Sánchez has “no legitimacy” to impose a face-to-face when he has not wanted to discuss state affairs with the opposition during these months.

47 days after the polls open, the president of the PP has challenged Sánchez not to attempt an investiture if he does not manage to be the list with the most votes. «I will not govern if I do not win the elections», he has assured him about a commitment that he has already defended in recent months. Also, he has reiterated that he feels “capable” of obtaining a sufficient majority to govern alone without the ties of Vox. “If I don’t win,” he insisted, “I don’t deserve to be Prime Minister.”

Delete ministries



The Galician leader has also advanced the restructuring of the Council of Ministers that he will do if he reaches Moncloa. Suppress the ministries of Equality and Consumption to put them within other portfolios or re-unify Social Security and Labor into one. “There will be five or six ministries left over,” he said after being very critical of the “elephant” government that Sánchez has made. “In my time – he recalled – some ministries today were subdirectorates general”.

Feijóo has reiterated his intention to directly repeal some of the laws that the Government of the PSOE and United We Can have, such as the trans law or the law of memory to return, yes, to that of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, while he will “adjustments” in relation to euthanasia and in the labor reform in those issues that go against “the competitiveness of workers and companies.” Changes, which, in any case, “will be discussed, discussed and if possible, agreed.” He will also reverse the suppression of the crime of sedition and will once again aggravate the crime of embezzlement.