Spain once again shows its complexity, but also the demand for pacts and the Spaniards make it clear that they do not want a government of the ultra-right. Contrary to what is claimed, if the Popular Party can only negotiate with Vox, this is a Popular Party problem. The other conclusion does not affect the popular force as much as its leader. What will Feijoo do? The Galician candidate had raised expectations too much: that is the key word of the night and of these elections. Driven by a hyperventilated right-wing media that set the winning frame from the start, everything that got out of the picture, from then on, became abject. The PP has won, it is not a bitter victory like that of 1996, but useless because the blue formation does not seem capable of governing.

What has happened so that the least likely option has finally occurred? If in the regional and municipal elections in May the socialists had a week of campaign left over, in these, that week was left over for the popular ones. Starting with an ace up your sleeve has its advantages if you know how to take advantage of it, but that winning frame as an entry bonus, fueled by most polls, made them set up a campaign that was too comfortable, even haughty. Politics, however, does not respond to natural phenomena. There are no tsunamis worth; not even the blue winds that come from Europe can knock down an elementary maxim: victories are worked for and Sánchez, as always, wanted to win. If there is a tsunami in these elections, it has probably been that of the extraordinary mobilization of the left that has occurred in the last week.

Sánchez gives the umpteenth sample of his capacity for resistance: he exceeds the 2019 result by half a million votes with a wild Popular Party campaign, and remains close to the blue formation in votes. The bipartisanship is reinforced, although we did not recover it. Vox wins by the minimum to Add third place: it loses 19 seats compared to the 7 that the space represented by Podemos loses. Yolanda Díaz has endured the type very well. But these elections will remain for three things. A bad management of the expectations of a PP that gave in advance the game won by a landslide against a PSOE campaign that has been reasonably good, also due to the management of expectations. The campaign will be remembered, secondly, for the lies and for that vileness that Muñoz Molina described with the precision of a surgeon: you cannot blatantly misrepresent the truth while you lose respect for a journalist who does her job well. And, above all, the use of expressions that were part of the insurmountable red lines that we had given ourselves as a country cannot be trivialized. All. The additional chapter is that of the resistance of Sánchez, who could govern if he manages to get Junts to abstain.