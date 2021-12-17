The Entente Feignies Aulnoye is a Championnat National 3 club, equivalent to the French fifth division, which will seek to surprise this Sunday against a Paris Saint Germain that will try to win its third consecutive crown and the 15th of its record.
The cupbearer trophy allows humble teams to host the greatest or visit stadiums that they would never have imagined, depending on what the draw determines. On this occasion, the northern team will receive the people from the capital trying to emulate what was achieved in the previous round, where the epic allowed them to access the current round from eleven meters.
On which TV channel can I watch Feignies – Paris Saint Germain?
In Spain there is no television information for a match that will start at 9:10 p.m.
In Mexico there is no television information for a match that will start at 2:10 p.m.
ESPN will broadcast the match on Peru Y Colombia (14:10), Venezuela (15:10) and chili Y Argentina (16:10).
In U.S The game can be seen on beIN Sports in the time bracket between Los Angeles (12:10) and New York (15:10).
How can I stream Feignies – Paris Saint Germain?
Star + will allow you to follow the clash in streaming on Latin America.
In U.S can be seen on beIN Sports Connect.
Where will Feignies – Paris Saint Germain be played?
The scene of the stake will be the Complexe Sportif Didier Eloy, which has a capacity for 1,500 spectators and where only 300 of those present can remain seated.
What was the last result between Feignies and Paris Saint Germain?
The first confrontation between the two clubs will take place on Sunday night.
FEIGNIES
The northern French club experienced a string of promotions between 1999 and 2005, when they went from ninth to fourth category. They merged in the 2015-16 campaign with AS Aulnoye-Aymeries to form the current club.
He is currently in Group I of the Championnat National 3, after losing the category in the previous year. It occupies the seventh place with one game less and is eight points away from the only promotion quota for the fourth level of French football. He has accumulated three draws and three defeats in the league field in his last six games.
Jean Antunes will be able to count on all his footballers.
PARIS SAINT GERMAIN
The citizens of the capital start their journey in this edition of the French Cup, as happens to all the teams in Ligue 1, in these 30th finals. His mission will be to obtain the third consecutive crown and the number 15 in his record.
Seeing the size of the rival and that on Wednesday he visits Lorient, penultimate in the league, it may be that we will see many rotations as long as his players arrive fresh to that last stake of the year.
Mauricio Pochettino will not be able to count on Julian Draxler or Neymar Da Silva.
FEIGNES (1-4-3-3)
Yann Le Meur – Romain Courtin, Yann Kouadio Mario De Sousa Ferreira, Gary Marigard – Mohamed Lachaab, Thomas De Parmentier, Brian Obino – Allassane Ouattara, Yanis Bensaber, Malick Sambou
PARIS SAINT GERMAIN (1-4-3-3)
Keylor Navas – Teddy Alloh, Thilo Kehrer, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Colin Dagba – Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ismael Gharbi – Rafael Alcántara “Rafinha”, Mauro Icardi, Ángel Di María
The party does not seem that a club with permanent hunger for titles can escape, although it is true that it may have lost it in the domestic sphere after so many successes. Although rotations are expected, the logical thing is to believe that the second or even third unit of an ocean liner such as the Parisian will be able to easily solve its pass to the sixteenth.
Prediction: Feignies 0 – 5 Paris Saint Germain
#Feignies #PSG #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #streaming #forecast #onces
Leave a Reply