They feed rumors. For some time, there has been speculation about a possible romance between Feid and Carol G.. This arose after the Colombian invited him to all her shows of the ‘Bichota Tour’. These gossips gained more strength when the artist’s followers began to share the common places they visited. However, this detail of the singer could confirm that love would have been born between them, is it true?

Feid released a song and put Karol G on the cover?

In the last few hours, the popular Ferxxo published a remix of his song “14 de febrero” together with Paulo Londra and Tiago PZK. However, this release is not real, as the singer did not release a new song with both artists. It is a ‘mashup’But, what drew attention, used for this topic a photograph that Karol G published on her Instagram in August 2022, in which she is seen lying on a bed and with a mirror ceiling .

Did Feid respond to strong hints from Anuel?

Recently, after the alleged romance between Feid and Carol G.Anuel AA did not miss every opportunity to attack his colleague.

After several days waiting for a response to the Puerto Rican rapper, a video went viral on social networks where Feid supposedly appears, walking through the streets of Medellín, with a huge sign with the phrase: “It’s not ‘bebesita’ anymore, it’s ‘morr’”, which has been taken as a clear commentary for the author of “Culpables”. However, he would be an imitator as mentioned in the “Mollusco TV” program.