After the successful launch of his new song “Exclusive Remix”which achieved millions of views on YouTube and significant positioning on the Spotify and Billboard charts, Feid is preparing for its presentation in the city of Lima, on March 30. As part of his tour “Ferxxo Nitro-Jam Tour”the Colombian singer-songwriter will give a concert at Arena 1 on the Costa Verde.

Thousands of fans are looking forward to the greatest musical hits of Ferxxo, who so far has taken the best of his repertoire to countries like Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama and Costa Rica, between February and March of this year. According to his last concerts, this would be his possible setlist that would last two hours:

Normal

purrito APA

It kills you

Forbiddenx

I ask god

I have faith

Hey More

burning calories

belixe

nea

smoking

lady my love

from chimbiar so much

Notebook

Happy birthday Ferxxo

pantyhose

vacations

chimbita

Jordan IV.

Feid It has a fireworks show, lights, screens, floating platforms, a motorcycle exhibition and other attractions that give their presentations international notoriety. Let us also remember that last year he was recognized at the awards your urban musicfrom Telemundo, after winning in the male top rising star category, and “Inter Shibuya” – La Mafia” won the award for best album of the year 2022.

Are there still tickets to see Ferxxo in Lima?

According to information from the organizing company Peru Concerts, the tickets for the Feid concert in Lima are sold out since last January 10. “Feid’s concert in Lima is ‘sold out.’ It promises to be the summer party. See you at the concert!”, they posted on their Facebook account. However, Radio Moda has made five double tickets available to the public on its Web page. You only have to register and answer a question until March 28.

When was your last concert in Peru?

The last time Feid appeared in Lima was on March 26 of last year. She was at the Jockey Club’s Arena Peru, as part of her “Vacaciones con Ferxxo” tour.

Feid on social networks

The Colombian singer-songwriter has almost eight million followers on Instagram, more than one million on Facebook and nine million on TikTok. It is worth noting that on his YouTube channel there are more than four million subscribers who can find his best hits such as “Happy Birthday, Ferxxo”, “Ferxxo 100”, “Normal”, among others.