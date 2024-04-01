Peru is preparing to receive one of its most popular exponents in the world of urban music. Feid, a Colombian artist who has conquered the charts with songs like 'If you knew' and 'Ferxxo 30', announced on his social networks that he will offer a concert in Peru in 2024. Reggaeton fans can now mark their calendars so as not to miss this show that promises to be unforgettable. Below, we tell you everything you need to know about the date, ticket prices and venue of this tremendous show.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Feid come to Peru in 2024? Singer confirms his 'Ferxxocalipsis' world tour

When will Feid's concert be in Lima, Peru?

Feid, the icon of Colombian urban music, has confirmed his presence in Peru as part of his international tour through his Instagram account. The arrival of Karol G's boyfriend to our country is part of his 'Ferxxocalipsis' tour, which will take him to tour various parts of Latin America and Europe.

This concert by the popular 'Ferxxo' in the capital is scheduled for November 22, 2024.

Feid showed the countries he will visit as part of his tour. Photo: Instagram/Feid

YOU CAN SEE: Feid shows his first Peruvian lliclla with his name engraved

Where will Feid's concert be in Lima, Peru?

So far, the specific venue for Feid's concert in Peru this 2024 has not been officially confirmed. As soon as the exact location is announced, it will be communicated through the official channels of the artist and the event organizers.

It is not yet known in which stadium the 'Ferxxo' show will be held in Peru in 2024. Photo: LR composition/ Instagram/Diffusion

What is the price of tickets for Feid's concert in Lima, Peru?

Ticket prices for Feid's concert in Lima, Peru, and also on which platform they will be available for purchase, have not yet been officially announced.

It has not been confirmed on which platform tickets for Feid in Peru will be sold. Photo: LR composition/ Instagram/Broadcast

Who is Feid and how old is he?

Feid, whose real name is Salomón Alejandro Villada Hoyos, is a Colombian singer, songwriter and producer born on August 19, 1992 in Medellín, Colombia. Currently, this artist is 31 years old and is known for his musical style that combines elements of reggaeton, Latin pop and urban music.

Feid began his career in music as a songwriter, writing songs for other artists before releasing his own material. He gained recognition in the industry for his participation in composing J Balvin's hit 'Ginza'.

As a solo artist, Feid has released several albums and singles that have been successful both in Colombia and internationally. Some of her most popular songs include 'Porfa', 'Ferxxo 100' and '911', among others.

Did Feid and Karol G confirm their romance?

The relationship between Karol G and Feid It has become a topic of interest on social networks and in the media. Although they did not initially officially confirm their romance, several hints and publicly shared moments suggest that they are together.

They were seen holding hands on different occasions, and their appearances at events and concerts fueled rumors of their romantic link.

In June 2023, Karol G shared a black and white photo with Feid on her Instagram account, which was interpreted by many as confirmation of their relationship. The image was part of a publication in which she highlighted her attendance at the Billboard Women In Music Awards, an event in which she was awarded woman of the year.

In addition, Feid also shared the same image on his Instagram stories with the message 'Queen of my life', reaffirming his affection towards Karol G. This gesture was well received by fans, who were excited to see the couple express their love publicly.

#Feid #announces #concert #Peru #date #ticket #price #venue #show