The players of Street Fighter they will have to put their souls at peace, since from now on we will no longer see a historical character present since the times of Super Street Fighter II. Let’s talk about Fei Longthe Hong Kong fighter-actor who recalls the legendary in all respects Bruce Lee (like a thousand other characters in the media). This is not a choice explicitly wanted by CAPCOM o dependent on the storyline of the various games, but a consequence of decisions made by Bruce Lee’s familyprobably following the release of the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino.

According to what was declared by Daniel LindholmStreet Fighter V composer, Fei Long will no longer appear in future games of the saga because “Any kind of homage to Mr. Bruce Lee must be honorable, devoid of any comic element”. Lindholm learned the news from a friend very close to the Lee family and a priori ruled out the idea that Fei Long could undergo a revisitation that could be approved by the family of the martial artist and actor who inspired him.

VG247 contacted CAPCOM to confirm these rumors, but the company refused to comment. STREET FIGHTER 6 It has been announced a few months ago and does not yet have a release date: we hope that the Lee family will allow CAPCOM to reuse the character in some way.

The question, however, arises: what will become of Law in the Tekken series? Will we have to give up one of the most famous and used characters in the series since the first chapter?

Source: Daniel Lindholm Street Nintendo Life