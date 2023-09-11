The legendary bird flight line goes under the water. The construction of the 18 kilometer long Fehmarnbelt Tunnel is in full swing. This is how the major project works.

The tunnel elements, which are sealed with bulkheads, are suspended from special pontoons and floated to their location and lowered. The graphic shows how diving robots should monitor the work. Image: Peter Thomas

AOn the shore of the Danish island of Lolland, the future of the road and rail connection between Germany and Scandinavia, the fixed Fehmarnbelt link, has been under construction since summer 2020. Its heart is an 18 kilometer long immersed tunnel with five tubes – two single-track for rail, two for road traffic, each with two lanes and a hard shoulder, and one for the maintenance of the technical infrastructure. The project is Europe’s largest infrastructure construction site with currently almost 2,000 employees. Things are really picking up speed right now.

The first piece has been completed since mid-July: The almost 25 meter deep, nine meter high and 42 meter wide colossus stands on land in the large production hall, weighs more than 8,000 tons and smells intensively of setting cement. Inside the tubes you can see the parts of the hydraulically driven formwork system. For the viewer, the reinforced concrete construction exudes weight and immobility. But in the coming year, the structure will learn to float together with eight identical components: Then the first 217 meter long and 73,000 tonne element of the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel will be lowered into the water, brought to its future position by tugs, lowered into a trench on the seabed and with the connected to the Danish tunnel portal. Each of these elements consists of nine segments. In total, the tunnel is made up of 89 elements and a middle section. The traffic opening is planned for 2029.