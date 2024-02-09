Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev said that he feels disgust towards the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke about the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Alexander Syrsky. According to the politician, he experiences feelings of hatred, contempt and disgust.

Medvedev admitted his hatred of everyone involved in the collapse of the USSR, as a result of which a huge country disappeared, and contempt for Western countries, which in every possible way pushed Russia and Ukraine “towards a new civil war.”

[Испытываю чувство] disgust for a man who was a Soviet Russian officer, but became a Bandera traitor who violated the oath and serves the Nazis, destroying his loved ones Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

“Let the earth burn under his feet!” – concluded the politician.

The Ukrainian military gave Syrsky the nickname Butcher

Syrsky was born in 1965 in the Vladimir region, graduated from the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School. In 2013, he was the first deputy chief of the Main Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; in 2014, he became the chief of staff of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbass. In 2019, he was appointed commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Alexander Syrsky Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Due to the large losses that the Ukrainian troops suffered under the command of Syrsky, he began to be called the Butcher and General 200 – by analogy with the concept of “cargo 200”. Syrsky commanded the forces holding Artemovsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine was Bakhmut), “sending wave after wave of soldiers towards the fire.” For this and other reasons, he is extremely unpopular among ordinary Ukrainians, writes Politico.

In a conversation with the Washington Post, Ukrainian military personnel also stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters do not like and do not support Syrsky. He recalls the operation in Bakhmut, where he kept troops under fire for a long time, although the city “had no strategic importance.” As a result, the city came under the control of Russian troops, while the Ukrainian army lost thousands of soldiers, many seriously injured.

Zelensky called Syrsky “the most experienced Ukrainian commander”

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

On February 8, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky announced the appointment of Syrsky to the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, he had dozens of conversations with commanders at various levels when he was looking for a replacement for the retired Valery Zaluzhny. According to the head of state, the new commander-in-chief is “the most experienced commander.”

Zelensky stressed that a new management team is taking over the leadership of the army. According to him, it is necessary that the General Staff and soldiers have “the same vision of the war.”

State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet said that after the resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Zelensky will face difficult times. He suggested that Zaluzhny could lead “a long-overdue military coup in Ukraine.”