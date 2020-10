Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am a married man of 41 years. For the past few years, I have been feeling the need for a relationship outside my marriage to satisfy my craving for love and sex. However, I have no problem with my married life. I don’t want to cheat my wife, but the urge to be loved by another woman is quite strong. Also, I particularly fantasize about erotic blowjob.

answer: Since you are already living a happy married life, you can watch porn many times to increase your desire, which can result in satisfaction with masturbation or increase your knowledge of the art of foreplay.

