Cold hands and feet are one of the most frequent phenomena that occur to many people, especially during winter. Although apparently it is something harmless, In some cases it can be a symptom of more serious diseases, especially when it becomes something very recurring or occurs in months of heat.

If this feeling occurs very frequently, even in environments in which it is hot, experts recommend going to the doctor. Beyond that it is the cause of low temperatures, Stress or habitual consumption of tobacco could be detonating, which happens mainly due to poor blood current.

Related diseases

Beyond apparently “harmless” causes there may be others of greater serious, hence the importance of paying attention to this. One of these conditions is anemia, characterized by a decrease in red blood cells, responsible for the distribution of oxygen throughout the body. In more serious cases of this disease, it is common for symptoms of cold hands and feet, since there is no good oxygen transport.

Another of the diseases that It can manifest in this way is atherosclerosis, which is characterized by the accumulation of fat plates In the arteries causing narrowing of the blood vessels and making it difficult to pass the blood, so it is more complex that reaches the hands and feet. The prescription of certain medications together with food care could be key to their treatment.

The cause: poor blood circulation

The high blood pressure could make circulation difficult, making the limbs cool. A low salt content diet, exercise practice, maintain healthy weight and avoid tobacco or alcoholic beverages are essential to maintain blood pressure within optimal levels.

He Hypothyroidism It occurs when there is a lower or zero production of thyroid hormones, reducing metabolism as well as heartbeat, associating with cold hands and feet. In fact, one of the most common symptoms of this disease are the problems to tolerate cold.

Finally, Diabetes It is a disease characterized by an increase in blood sugar levels, something that It also influences blood circulation through arteries. The difficulty in thinking, palpitations, paleness, the desire to go to the bathroom frequently or a constant thirst are some of the ways in which it manifests.