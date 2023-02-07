It’s been quite a rough year for a 25-year-old F1 enthusiast who lives in a coastal town near Nice. He started 2022 very well and everything seemed to be going well for him. He had a nice girlfriend and things went very well at work.

But soon the hassle on the shop floor starts; many mistakes are made by colleagues and in the end the diligent 25-year-old is left with the baked pears. To make matters worse, his relationship also comes to an end in December.

But 2023 seems to be off to a very good start for this Charles, courtesy of a French billionaire. The founder of Ferrari sponsor VistaJet invited the Monegask to take a lap in the Ferrari F2003 – the car in which Michael Schumacher became world champion for the sixth time.

This V10 racer belongs to the private collection of the French good guy. Charles is having a great time in the V10 Ferrari. Look, but above all listen, to the images of Charles Leclerc in Michael Schumacher’s V10 Ferrari during a lap in Abu Dhabi. Who knows, it will be better this year.