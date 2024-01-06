













That is why this cable television channel decided to remind fans of this anniversary with a series of promos, which it shared on Twitter. There real actors appear playing these characters from the late 90s.

One of them is Rob Cordry, the star of films like Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), Warm Bodies (2013) and Office Christmas Party (2016). Cordry not only appeared in these commercials but in another Cartoon Network show, Children's Hospital.

Children's Hospital It was a live-action series that aired on Adult Swim. But surely many will remember him for his participation in the promotion of Ed edd and Eddywhich is the creation of animator Danny Antonucci.

Fountain: Cartoon Network.

Antonucci, who is also a director, producer and writer, devised Ed edd and Eddy while designing a commercial and took inspiration from cartoons between the 40s and 70s of the last century.

He first took his idea to Nickelodeon but this network did not want to give him creative control of the show. So Danny Antonucci, who did not agree, decided to take it to Cartoon Network and fortune smiled on him. The series managed to have six successful seasons.

Ed edd and Eddy It ended up becoming the most satisfying Cartoon Network original cartoon of its time and was also well received by critics.

Fountain: Cartoon Network.

This comprises 69 episodes in total, which are divided into 130 segments.

After 1999 it was broadcast until 2009 and had subsequent adaptations in the form of comics, animated shorts and even video games. At the moment there is no news about a return in the future.

