From: Caroline Schaefer

Rebecca Reusch has been missing since 2019 – so far there has been no trace of the then 15-year-old. However, her mother is sure that her daughter will come back.

Berlin – Rebecca Reusch has been missing for over four years. The student is said to have disappeared without a trace from the house of her sister and brother-in-law in Berlin-Britz on February 18, 2019. It is true that numerous tips from citizens are still being received by the police, it said in one press release on the fourth anniversary in February. However, there are still “no signs of life”.

The case recently made headlines again. A spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor confirmed RTLthat a house search had been carried out on “the suspect, against whom investigations are still ongoing”. According to the police, Rebecca’s brother-in-law is the only suspect in the case and was even in custody at times.

House search at Rebecca’s brother-in-law – the Reusch family continues to stick together

RTL according to the officials were looking for evidence at the time. What was found during the search in Berlin is unclear. The authorities are reluctant to provide details so as not to jeopardize the investigation. A missing bathrobe belt is said to have played a central role. To what extent this is related to Rebecca’s disappearance or not remains open.

Despite the events, the Reusch family sticks together, mother told Brigitte Reusch Picture. “We’re such a snuggly family. This deep love that we feel for one another binds us tightly together and gives us strength. We must not let ourselves down, no matter how great the despair is,” she said in 2019.

Missing Rebecca Reusch: The family “does not give up hope”

The family is convinced that Rebecca will come back at some point. As a mother, you can tell if your child is still alive, she told the newspaper. “We’re not giving up hope.” Also RTLReporter Heinz Kegl learned in a phone call with the mother that there was “no change within the family”. “You celebrate parties together, as long as you can still celebrate them after Rebecca’s disappearance.”

The Reuschs do not believe that Rebecca’s brother-in-law had anything to do with the disappearance of the student. Her son-in-law is like a son to her and her husband. He does everything for us and would never harm us. As long as we don’t know 100% that Florian has something to do with Becci’s disappearance, we are presumed innocent,” stressed Brigitte Reusch.

What happened to Rebecca Reusch can only be guessed at. Criminal experts go at least after the recent house search new clues in the Rebecca Reusch case out of. “We can still assume with a high probability that this case will be solved and that mortal remains may then be found,” said Christian Matzdorf, professor of criminalistics RTL. (cheese)