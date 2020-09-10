Symptoms can be understood by whether the Digestive System is working properly or not. These include many symptoms such as experiencing lethargy, weakness, loss of appetite and early hunger. Learn here about the essential symptoms from which you can understand your digestive system. Also about the methods that help in improving digestion …

Signs of imbalance in the digestive system

According to Ayurveda, when your digestive system is not functioning properly, the imbalance in your gastric or digestive system is responsible for this.

-Pachcagni or gastrointestinal is the energy of your digestive system, which serves to digest food properly. If this fire becomes dim then digestion takes much longer. If it becomes intense, then very soon there is a feeling of hunger.

What to do to maintain digestive system

Persists lethargy

– People whose body has weak gastritis, they start feeling lethargic as soon as they eat anything. These people are filled with laziness even after eating snacks. At the same time, after having heavy breakfast or lunch, they start getting intoxicated.

Belly becomes a well

– People whose gastritis is very intense, they start feeling hungry again after half an hour of eating. Not only this, when these people eat food, they eat more than their normal diet at once, yet after some time they start feeling hungry.

Method of balancing gastritis

To keep the digestion of food in a proper manner, it is very important to keep the gastritis balanced. For this, you have to take care of some special things. For example, do not eat too much while eating.

Methods of cleaning the digestive system

Food should always reduce appetite slightly. So that the stomach also has enough space for gas and fluid. This does not cause heaviness in the stomach and does not cause lethargy.

Cold water or syrup etc. should not be consumed with food. Doing this slows down digestion and takes too long to digest food. This causes laziness to dominate the body.

-If you are feeling hungry frequently, that is, your digestibility has increased, then you should use more fiber-rich food in your food. In addition, you should also take curd, buttermilk.

– They will help you to balance your digestibility gradually. If you are having a lot of problems and you cannot wait for the effect of the right diet then you should see a doctor immediately. After diagnosis they will give you the necessary medicines.

