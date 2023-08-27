How was your day so far? Good? Then allow us to spoil it. You are old, all the dreams and ambitions you used to have have not come true and you are now at an age where it will no longer work. You are stuck in an unbearably monotonous life path that culminates in a retirement that is in reality another mental prison of emptiness and aimlessness. If only it were 2003, when the future was still an undiscovered adventure and all options were still open.

Yes, I’m fine. No, we don’t need to talk about it any further. But the realization that Need for Speed ​​Underground is no less than twenty years old in November. In our memory it was the most beautiful game ever made. Not only visually, but also in terms of gameplay. Never before could you modify a car as extensively as in NFSU. This was an ideal outlet, especially for first graders for whom a driver’s license was still an elusive vision of the future.

Need for Speed ​​Underground must have had a huge impact that is undoubtedly still noticeable today. Worldwide, according to website Polygon more than 15 million copies of the game have been sold. Such a game often appeared in households where perhaps three children played it, so for tens of millions of children this was – together with The Fast And The Furious in 2001 – probably the first introduction to tuning and racing.

Perhaps covering cars with tribal stickers is not so hip anymore, but the hobby of these young tuners has in many cases evolved into a more refined taste. Or not, of course, but even for those people there is a ‘THICKEST OF NL, SHOWCAR’ for sale on Marktplaats. We should probably be thankful to this game for inspiring and igniting a new generation of enthusiasts – which now includes the people who read TopGear.

Do Need for Speed still the same?

At a certain age, the magic of things kind of fades away. How happy do you get from the run-up to Christmas Eve? Or for your birthday? It is therefore difficult as an adult to make an assessment (at least according to the law) of how today’s youth will cope in the new NFSgames would dive. We still feel that it is not the same as before.

Anyways NFSU the first to come up with tuning, and there weren’t many street racing games. Now there are countless games that want to do the same thing, and NFS isn’t even the best option anymore. In addition, the game must share attention with the internet, TikTok and all other incentives. Young people don’t care anymore. Fortunately, there are still some influencers – even if you don’t agree with the endless shouting – who get them excited about cars.

Is it time to Need for Speed ​​Underground to play again?

Don’t do it. We recently made the mistake of plugging a dusty GameCube into a large television. It was great to show off our old – and incredibly disfigured – creations NFSU again, but the game will never live up to the dream image that you have manifested in your head for the past twenty years. It doesn’t play for a meter, the resolution is so low that you hardly see anything and let’s not get started about the drifting.

The rumors of a remake have also been circulating the internet for years. We were excited, but now we think you should leave some things in the past. For now, try to salvage what you can from your weekend after the hard realization that it’s been twenty years since you first heard Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz. Good times.