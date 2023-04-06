The 1980s drug boss that is. Because this Gemballa fits in with that.

Ah, the ’80s. That was a good time. Padded shoulders, weird hair, extortionate profits on Wall Street and drug traffickers driving around in the ugliest cars. Like this Gemballa. And don’t blame them. You have all the money in the world and anyone can buy a regular 911.

And now it’s your turn to feel completely the 80s owner, because there is an ultimate eighties mobile for sale. As already indicated indeed this Gemballa. Based on a 1983 Porsche 911 WTL.

A Gemballa with Turbo Look

WTL? Was that again, I hear you ask? Well, that stands for Werks Turbo Look, in other words, the big bottom and the spoiler of the Turbo, but without the turbo. A trick that Porsche continued to use on its 911s up to and including the 993, although it was called the Carrera (4) S there.

And although the advertisement is extremely brief, we thought it was worth informing you about it. Because you don’t often come across a Gemballa. And then you probably also want to know who or what that Gemballa was? Okay, it’s coming.

Who or what was Gemballa then?

By the way, it is a fairly simple story; Uwe Gemballa was a tuner who was mainly concerned with Porsches. Truly the most bizarre creations came from his pen, with the Mirage GT -based on the Carrera GT- perhaps the best known.

The story surrounding the end of Uwe Gemballa is one for a movie. After his company went bankrupt, Uwe disappeared from the face of the earth. It later turned out that he had fled to a little-known African country and that he had fled from there to South Africa.

He was not able to enjoy that country for long, because he was murdered there in 2010. It is widely believed that he got involved with the wrong people and eventually had to pay the ultimate price for it.

Still a story that raises more questions than it answers. But hey, it does make the legend bigger. And now you can own a part of it. It is therefore a red convertible from 1983 with 157,000 kilometers on the clock. Cost? €52.5000 euros. Knowing more? Then you can view the ad here!

