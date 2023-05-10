Perfect for the better supermarket manager. Also ideal for editors-in-chief.

Of course we try to bring hot car news on Autoblog. And if possible, the Dutch world news can also make a little car-related. In many cases no problem. It is quite simple, especially when it comes to political leaders. But how do we actually do that with the strikes at Albert Heijn?

Phew, that’s a tough one. Firstly, we have the strikes at VDL Nedcar, which is huge car-related strike news (or vice versa). But they could also strike at Albert Heijn. Everyone is now satisfied and they get to work. So what is it time for then? Exactly, that cozy supermarket manager in his Piaggio!

Piaggo’s supermarket manager

Now you can also sense that this suggestion comes from our editor-in-chief @michalras. No, not because of his predilection for Harry Piekema (although he has a duvet from him, but that aside) but because of that Piaggio. In one of the many commercials you can see the supermarket manager driving by in a real Piaggio.

As a Piaggio enthusiast, Michael is very positive about the device. Not. But that was because of the electric version. The car in which the supermarket manager was driving was initially driven by our editor-in-chief.

That was a special moment (probably). But according to Michael it was bad, because the lead battery of such an electric variant was not too good. Not to burn ahead and emotionally you had to charge it every 450 meters.

Really as good as new

Then you better buy the copy that Douwe Leitner has. That is because there is a Pioggio with a 1.3 16v engine. That thing is basically brand new. Despite being from 1996.

Since then it has only been driven for 300 km. This means that the car is practically in new condition. So you don’t have to work with Ali-expres’ car cleaning range to feign a new look. This is just new.

The disadvantage is that you have to pay quite a bit of money for it: 29,900 euros. You cannot afford that if you work as a warehouse employee at Albert Heijn. Then you must at least be a supermarket manager. Or editor-in-chief at a website about cars. Well, you can view the ad here!

Read more? These are the 13 coolest fast company cars!

Thanks to Jurgen for the tip!

This article Feel your manager at the Albert Heijn with this bus appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Feel #manager #Albert #Heijn #bus