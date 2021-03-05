“I feel honored”



Chaka first black female umpire in the NFL



The NFL logo.

Photo: AP / Keith Srakocic





Sarah Thomas was the first referee in the Super Bowl at the beginning of February, and now the next woman in the NFL is writing history: In Maia Chaka, a black woman will be part of the referee team for the first time in the coming season.

<br /> <br />



“I am honored to have been selected as an NFL referee,” said Chaka on Friday: “But this moment is greater than a personal achievement. It stands as an achievement for all women, my community and my culture.”

</p> <aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">History made during <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensHistoryMonth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensHistoryMonth</a>.</p> <p>Welcome, Maia Chaka. (via <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/NFLOfficiating?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLOfficiating</a>) <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://t.co/gg5AFzMTrD">pic.twitter.com/gg5AFzMTrD</a></p> <p>– NFL (@NFL) <a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1367861085324406792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 5, 2021</a></p></blockquote> </aside> <p> I consent to content from Twitter being displayed to me.

This element contains data from Twitter. You can block the embedding of such content on our data protection page

At this point there is external content from Twitter that does not work without JavaScript.





NFL Vice President Troy Vincent looks forward to Chaka. “Maia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance have earned her the position,” said Vincent. “Maia is a trailblazer as the first black referee and inspires us to see women as normal on the football field.”

Thomas was used as a down judge in the NFL final between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs (31: 9). Previously, no woman had been allowed to hold such a position in the Super Bowl.

(sid / old)