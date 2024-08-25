Alle, wirklich alle Gäste liebten Rolly und ihre deftige Hausmannskost. Ein Trucker erklärte, dass er Umwege fahre, nur um bei Rolly essen zu können. Ein Handwerker schwärmte von Rollys Pfundstopf, der fast „wie bei Muttern“ schmecke. Und ein Rentner erzählte, dass er als Kind Senfeier gehasst habe. „Aber hier schmecken sie so gut.“

Ein großes Gesamtkunstwerk

Als die Doku vorbei war, war ich verliebt. Nicht in Rolly. Sondern in die Tatsache, dass der NDR ernsthaft ein Filmteam für mehrere Tage ins niedersächsische Nirgendwo geschickt hatte, um eine dreißigminütige Doku über eine Raststätte und ihre herzensgute Betreiberin zu drehen. Ich klappte meinen Laptop auf und öffnete den Youtube-Kanal des NDR. Er bestand fast ausschließlich aus Formaten, die Feel-Good-Stories aus Norddeutschland erzählten: „Die Nordreportage“, „die nordstory“, „NDR Doku“. Heute – mehr als 1800 Tage später – habe ich fast alle ­davon gesehen. Für mich bilden sie ein großes Gesamtkunstwerk, das von einem besseren Deutschland erzählt. Einem Deutschland, wo die Menschen ein bisschen schrullig sein mögen, aber ihr Herz am rechten Fleck haben.

Doch damals ahnte ich davon noch nichts. In der zweiten Doku, die ich schaute, ging es um ein x-beliebiges Wochenende in Cuxhaven. Wieder gab es weder einen Spannungsbogen noch einen Konflikt, der gelöst werden musste. Geschweige denn einen aktuellen Aufhänger für das Thema. Es wurde Alltag erzählt. Eine Kutscherfamilie prüft ihr neues Pferd auf „Watttauglichkeit“. Die Gäste eines Beton-Campingplatzes an der Elbmündung (genannt: „die Platte“) schauen sich die vorbeifahrenden Container- und Kreuzfahrtschiffe an. Und der Kapitän eines Ausflugsdampfers spielt am Kai Akkordeon, um Touristen an Bord zu locken. „Seehunde gucken. Hier geht’s wieder los. Wir starten wieder durch. Auf zu Robbie, der Robbe!“

Like at mother’s: Trucker meeting at Rolly’s Imbiss in Lower Saxony ndr

The third documentary (running time: 29:56) was set in a provincial outdoor pool in Friesland. Right at the beginning, the lifeguard – nicknamed the “Pope of Bockhorn” – stands at the edge of the pool and recites the “Our Chlorine”: “Our Chlorine in the pool. Your hypochlorous acid reacts. Your reaction takes place. Your hydrochloric acid neutralizes. As in the indoor pool, so in the outdoor pool.” All of northern Germany seemed to be populated exclusively by tough wisecrackers. I was thrilled and recommended the documentaries to my friends. But their verdict was devastating: “Boring!”

Moments like Linklater

I started to wonder: Why did I like the documentaries so much? An interview with the American director Richard Linklater gave me the answer. Linklater had his breakthrough in 1993 with the high school comedy “Dazed and Confused”. The film is set in the mid-1970s in a suburb of Austin, Texas, and tells the story of the last day of school before the summer holidays. There is no traditional plot with a beginning, middle and end. There is also no clearly defined protagonist. Instead, the camera follows individual students who do what students do: hang out a bit, talk a bit, drink a bit. Since then, Linklater has made many such films. They are about average people who have average experiences.

In the interview, Linklater talks about the narrative approach behind it. For him, cinema, he said, consists of moments. “It’s the moments that you remember when you think back to a film.” The story, however, is forgotten at some point. “It’s just the construct on which you hang the moments.”

Life is just a mustard egg at Rolly

These sentences immediately made me think of the NDR documentaries. They don’t tell of big conflicts or decisions that change everything, but of the small moments that make up 99.9 percent of our existence. Life is mostly just a mustard egg for Rolly.

If you capture these moments with your camera, you can reveal their hidden beauty. Everyone knows the feeling you have as a teenager on the last day of school before the big holidays. Or the feeling when you stand by the sea and look at a container ship passing by. The NDR documentaries as an archive of everyday beauty: I liked this idea.

But the more documentaries I watched, the clearer it became to me that the NDR’s momentary aesthetic had a downside: As in Biedermeier literature, many of the protagonists in the documentaries only seem to exist in their immediate social environment. They show no interest in politics or in anything else that happens outside of their meatball stand in Hanover, their shipyard in East Frisia or their campsite in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The NDR depicts a world that is removed from reality.

Campers staring at ships: A motorhome tourist in Cuxhaven ndr

From then on, I watched the documentaries with suspicion. How staged was the staid northern German life in them? How often do people deny climate change in Rolly’s rest stop over a giant currywurst and an Astra Urtyp? How many songs with the N-word does the captain play on his accordion when the camera is off? And who of the long-term campers on the “plate” votes for the AfD?

The unifying power of flea market culture

My enthusiasm had evaporated. But then on May 16, 2024, a documentary entitled “Braunschweig: Life on Hamburger Strasse” was released. It was supposed to reconcile me with NDR. So far, all NDR documentaries have been set in places that I didn’t know at all or only knew from a weekend trip. But Hamburger Strasse was familiar to me. I grew up in Braunschweig and have driven along Hamburger Strasse countless times in my life. It is a four-lane access and arterial road that connects the Braunschweig inner city ring with the Ölper motorway junction. The only thing that exudes something like local color here is the Eintracht Braunschweig football stadium. Otherwise, there is nothing on Hamburger Strasse that you wouldn’t find anywhere else: A glass and steel supermarket from Edeka. A McDonald’s. Shell and Aral gas stations. An adventure pool. But in the documentary, Hamburger Strasse seemed like the most livable place in the galaxy. Not because it looked particularly livable there. Even the NDR couldn’t keep up with the architectural cruelty. But because all the people in the documentary had hearts of gold.

In one scene, a flea market seller gets a rush of euphoria because someone from Morocco wants to buy a watch from him. He then gives a speech about the unifying power of flea market culture: “It should not be underestimated. People meet there. You get to talk.” And in another scene, a refugee from Syria invites his neighbors in an allotment colony to a barbecue. “Paradise without people is not so nice,” he explains as he turns the meat skewers on the grill. “But with good people it is perfect.”

In that second I realized that I had done the NDR an injustice. The documentaries were not hypocritical fantasies of a perfect world. They were great counter-narratives of a different, better Germany, in which there is no hatred, no resentment and no anger. My love for the NDR returned. And it still lasts to this day.