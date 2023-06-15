EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

As I walked through one of the aisles of a large food store, lined with windows of well-bagged lettuce, succulent steaks, shiny fruits, and finely bottled drinks, the stormy but ultimately happy story of Lesly, Soleiny, burst into my memory. Tien and Cristin, the four children of the Huitoto ethnic group who disappeared in the Colombian jungle. The four little ones have given us all a lesson in life and resistance.

A good part of the planet is astonished and dozens of questions are asked about how they managed not to succumb in the midst of countless trees, copious rains and animals (especially insects) everywhere. has been called miracle to the fact of having found them. But perhaps what, deep down, happens to those of us who live in the comfort—often pernicious—of cities is that we don’t understand many things. We don’t really know how to live or survive.

Alex Tufino, an indigenous Ticuna ethnic group, has given in an interview some keys to understand what happened far from the conventional hubbub. “We do not see it from fear, from danger, but from respect. Every inch of the jungle has a spirituality that you can’t evade”, he says. And he adds that, from childhood, the indigenous people know what fruit to eat or, for example, follow the monkeys that leave food residues when they leave.

It even suggests that the children were not exactly “lost in the jungle”, but rather away from their family, but in their own ecosystem. And that the jungle, instead of threatening them, saved them. Because they knew how to find their sustenance there, shelter, a way to continue. For those of us who are too used to living among profuse storefronts, creaky electronic devices, or department stores of everything and nothing, this sounds strange, or even a little fanciful.

But the jungle, and other ecosystems, are like that: they don’t swallow you, they don’t want to kill you, they don’t whip you fiercely, nor do they want you to drown in their bowels. They simply are what they are, they flourish and encourage the torrent of life, even though in several places they have felt the brutal blow of the unleashed human animal, without quarter and minimal ethics when it comes to exploiting resources. The natives are not good per se. They also prey, but they are much more cautious and intelligent.

They read the jungle, with impressive wisdom. For them, the earth is not a piece of dust and rocks; It is the territory where their ancestors, their deities and their spirits live. It is alive and for this reason, they resist being transferred to another place, when sometimes a hydrocarbon or mining company shows up. Among the Awajún of the Peruvian jungle, to cite one case, nugkui She is a feminine spirit that lives underground, from where she protects plants and human beings.

Photograph provided by the Colombian Military Forces on the day the children were rescued in Guaviare. Colombian Military Forces (EFE/Colombian Military Forces)

For many indigenous groups, rivers and lakes (lagoons) are sacred and those who drown in them do not actually die, but go to a world that is underwater from where they can communicate in dreams. The Huitotos themselves, who also live in Peru, consider the sloth bear and other animals sacred, and when the covid-19 pandemic broke out they appealed for their protection, as well as for the plants that, for them, “are like human beings.” ”.

Hence, the grandparents of the children who returned have said that the spirits of the jungle helped them. From the balcony of our comfortable life, we do not understand that common sense, that way of seeing and feeling the forests, the rivers, the world, the skies. We suffer from a certain ignorance, as Rufino affirms. It is as if the urban civilization, despite giving us so many benefits and facilities, has caused us severe disabilities to deal with nature.

And with our own nature, so incapable of understanding worldviews different from ours, so valid and perhaps more useful than those that we have predominantly implemented on the planet. Because, of course, now these indigenous children are famous, heroic, but in Colombia itself the killing of indigenous leaders has been infamous (42 have died in 2022 alone) and both blind extractivism and armed violence have hit them hard. ruthless.

Even the father of the four children denounced being threatened by FARC dissidents, so this moment, happy in the midst of everything, is only a hopeful respite for indigenous communities that, every day, have to deal with various threats. Those children were submerged in the department of Caquetá, a Colombian region that has been a battlefield, land of extortion and cruelty. They are the symbol that life goes on, beyond all fear.

Special mention deserves Lesly, the 13-year-old girl who, according to her story, led the group and protected her little brothers, including one who was less than a year old. Even in this surprising and terrible episode, women carry out care work, raise hope, resist and persist, they do not give up. They suffered a lot in the Colombian armed conflict, and even today they have to endure multiple violence in the jungle and in the cities. But they always know how to deal with the storm.

Discovery Channel, that great cable channel, has a well-known show called naked survival, in which people from various countries and cities are released naked in the middle of the jungle, for periods of 21, 40 or even 60 days. They suffer the unspeakable to eat, look for water, have shelter. But if they get sick there is a doctor nearby who treats them and eventually takes them to a hospital, or they can go back to their normal lives whenever they want.

In other words: in the urban world, to live such an experience, you have to imagine it, organize it, anticipate it, have all the security. In the indigenous world that is usually the norm and in countless places there is literally no salvation for diseases that are easily controlled in a city. The indigenous people, in short, are almost always surviving, many times without doctors nearby, and naked for protection in the midst of the elements of existence.

But at the same time they are happy to live among forests that they love and respect; They don’t fight so much to see who is the best; and they can look and feel every day the indecipherable light of the sky, the unfathomable running of the waters or the moving song of hundreds of animals. These children have told us again, from their innocence. Although perhaps there are those who want to turn them into starsof those that shine not in the Amazon but on the pompous red carpets.