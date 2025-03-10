The champagne is ready to have several bottles in three buckets. There is something to celebrate, so at 11 a.m. on Monday morning there is a sparkling serving to invited guests. On this day, the speed of ice, Claudia Pechstein and her supporters finally worked all the time: after 16 years of legal dispute with the Ice Running World Association ISU, both sides agreed a week ago-which meant that she could now cede in peace. “For me, the fight was actually the motivation to continue, and I always said that when that’s over, I stop,” said Pechstein, “I have actually been enough for a while.”