The world of start-ups flew over, as if it did not exist, the economic and social crisis caused by the pandemic which hit the country. This is not the first time that we point out, in the columns of “HD”, that this ecosystem seems to live in a different part of reality than the rest of the economy, but the 2020 balance sheet proves it. again and in point the main cause: public money. French start-ups have thus collected during the past year 5.4 billion euros in fundraising, this process of calling for money from investors in exchange for a partial and negotiated opening of the capital of the ‘business. Of this record sum for a period of crisis, 3.6 billion were provided by the various funds of the Public Investment Bank (BPI).

Next 40, next CAC 40

All this is obviously the result of a political choice. The government has also just ensured the promotion of the Next 40, a choice of fast-growing start-ups, expected to become the next CAC 40. 89% of them raised more than 50 million euros on the period. And these large fundraisers of several tens of millions have even increased by 100% in 2020! The Next 40 is followed by the French Tech 120 for as many young shoots, in reference to the SBF 120 of the Paris Bourse.

“We owe these results to the President of the Republic’s appeal to institutional investors, via the Tibi initiative; the possibility for employees to become shareholders on favorable terms; to the desire to develop equity investments also by mobilizing bpifrance and, finally, to our desire to make unlisted investments more easily accessible to savers ”, enumerated in“ Les Échos ”Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of Economy. Indeed, investing in start-ups has become a tax niche: since the publication of a decree on August 9, 2020, individuals can benefit from a reduction in their income tax up to 25% of their income. investment in this type of business.

The tap does not run dry

As for the BPI, it can participate up to 70% in each fundraising. A little more and France would equip itself with a vast public service for the start-up… As a result, the Public Bank is by far the largest French investment fund, one of the largest in European volume, but is behaving more like a private fund than a public strategist. Also in 2020, the financing of start-ups increased by 48%, while, at the same time, its investments in traditional SMEs decreased by 7% …

Start-ups created 10,000 jobs in 2020. That is to say 1 post created for 360,000 euros of public money affected.

The tap does not dry up and after health, the environment, Deep Tech (start-ups specializing in the filing of patents), it is around FinTech (finance) to benefit for two weeks from a fund dedicated to Bpifrance with an envelope of 100 million euros. Start-ups also get preferential treatment for loans guaranteed by the state. They are not asked to be profitable, or even in equilibrium, and they can ask for amounts equivalent to two years of payroll, instead of 25% of turnover for traditional companies. They also have access to another envelope of direct loans through a 2 billion euro program called the Innovation Support Loan (PSI).

While agonize …

Money is flowing, but jobs are not following as they should. Still according to Bruno Le Maire, start-ups created 10,000 jobs in 2020, which he is delighted with. But, compared to the funding of the BPI alone, this amounts to 1 post created for 360,000 euros of public money affected. This separate ecosystem creates such a draw that everyone tries to be: a company working in the breeding of insects, which presents itself as making “disruptive technology”, has entered the Next 40. And in the French Tech 120 index, a manufacturer of organic diapers for babies, rubs shoulders with a seller of cotton underwear. The world of start-ups has become very large and above all very poorly defined … It is perhaps only communication, or a relationship. But this creates a particularly noticeable distortion of competition in these times of crisis. When these start-ups brew billions, public aid to the dying tourism sector amounted to 800 million euros and all strategic sectors (aeronautics, automotive, etc.), where tens of thousands jobs are threatened, touched barely 420 million euros cumulatively.