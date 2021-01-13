The birds can be easily attracted with the help of food dispensers so that you can benefit yourself. The State Association for Bird Protection Bavaria (LBV) also encourages this: “Of course, bird feeding does not solve any major nature conservation problems, but it helps some common species,” says Annika Lange, biologist at the LBV. “And those who feed properly do not harm the birds, but also have fun watching the hustle and bustle at the bird feeder in front of the window.” And unlike other animal species, birds do not lose the ability to find food in nature despite being fed.

Whether in the garden or on the balcony: It is important that the feeding station remains hygienically clean and dry. Otherwise germs will spread that harm the birds. Covered feed dispensers are therefore particularly suitable. Birdhouses where guests can walk through the feed must be cleaned daily. “It is sufficient to brush out the bird feeder and then rinse it with hot water,” recommends the LBV biologist.

Different types of food increase bird diversity

Suitable feed is available from specialist shops or drugstores. If you set up several dispensers with soft food, grains or fatty food, you will attract a wider selection of birds. Tits like to go for fatty food – commercial tit dumplings, for example, while finches peck sunflower seeds or hemp seeds.

More and more birds are now spending the winter here, partly due to the milder climate, but also due to changed behavior. Even a few white storks overwinter in Bavaria, the LBV counted around 300 in October. Staying here is not a problem, according to the LBV: “You will find enough food, even in snow.”

By the way: For the first time, everyone can vote for the “Bird of the Year 2021” vote. The city pigeon is in first place on the shortlist. You can vote until March 19th at vogeldesjahres.de.