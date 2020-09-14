When the baby turns 1 year, mothers often worry about their nutritious and vitamin-rich food. Usually, mothers serve their baby as dal, rice, vegetables, fruits or pudding as a meal. But remember that the food habits formed at this age keep the child good for life. So there is a need to make sure that they eat healthy and nutritious dishes and that you encourage your toddler to eat a variety of foods.

If you too are thinking of adding something new to your baby’s diet but you are a working mother and cannot spend much time in the kitchen, then Healthy Masala Poha will be the simplest and tastiest recipe for you. Today we are going to tell you the simple and quick ready pohe recipe in this article. So what is the delay? How to make Healthy Masala Poha:

material

1 cup poha (organic brown rice flakes)

2 onions, finely chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 sprig of curry leaves

2 tablespoons peanuts

2 tablespoons oil

1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

A pinch of asafoetida

1 tbsp sugar (optional)

1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves for garnishing

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method of preparation:

1. First, soak the poha in lukewarm water for five minutes. Then squeeze the water and keep the poha aside.

2. Now heat oil in a pan. Add 1/4 teaspoon of mustard seeds and when they separate, add cumin seeds followed by curry leaves and green chillies. Finally add peanuts and fry them for two minutes.

3. Now add asafoetida and then turmeric powder. Also fry the onions till they turn golden brown.

4. Then put the squeezed poha in the pan and fry for 1-2 minutes. Make sure everything is well combined.

5. Cover the pan and let the poha cook on steam for 1 minute on low heat. Turn off the heat and squeeze the juice of one lemon on top of the poha.

6. Mix the entire mixture well and garnish with coriander leaves.

Health Benefits of Poha

Poha is easily digestible: One of the best benefits of giving poha to your baby is that their small stomach can digest it easily. Due to which your child does not feel heaviness in the stomach by eating poha and he is also energetic.

Poha is iron-rich: Poha is rich in iron and when given regularly to your child, it can keep away from iron deficiency or anemia. It also helps in maintaining the correct hemoglobin levels in the body.

Poha is rich in carbohydrates: You can add poha to your child’s diet to make it your child’s primary source of carbohydrates. It proves to be a tastier and healthier snack option than the others and is also rich in fiber.

Reduced amounts of gluten: Since the amount of gluten in poha is low, your child is less likely to develop any type of food allergy.