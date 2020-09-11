If your child is also weak or lean or gets tired very quickly, here we are telling you about some things that can make your child healthy and healthy by including breakfast.

Saffron in milk

Drinking saffron milk on an empty stomach is very good. Saffron improves the digestion of children and by adding saffron to milk, digestion of children is good. If digestion is good, the child will eat well and become healthy.

Saffron cleanses the respiratory tract, which makes children with asthma less likely to breathe. Saffron also helps children to strengthen bones. It helps in absorption of calcium and makes bones healthy.



Gooseberry

You must feed your child a gooseberry jam in the morning for breakfast. If the child does not eat jam, feed him four to five pieces of gooseberry candy. Eating Amla does not cause constipation in children and the vitamin C present in it increases the absorption of iron from the food, which improves the level of hemoglobin.

Amla also helps in increasing appetite. Children eat more when they are hungry, which helps in weight gain. Slender children must be fed Amla for breakfast. It also enhances the immunity of children and protects against infection.

cottage cheese

Cheese has a high protein content and is also rich in calcium. Feeding cheese to the child strengthens his bones and teeth. The high amount of vitamin B present in it improves the formation of bone cartilage.

It contains dietary fiber and protein which strengthens immunity. Nutrition required for the development of the child can also be derived from cheese.



Ghee

Ghee helps in digesting food and it also keeps stomach related problems away. Ghee is also a major source of energy for children. It contains saturated fatty acids which give energy and strength to the child. By the age of five, most of the baby’s brain develops, so feed ghee to the child at this time, because ghee contains omega 3 fatty acids.

You can make parantha in ghee for breakfast in the morning and give it to the child.

Almond

Almonds enhance children’s immunity and strengthen bones. It helps in brain development and gives energy. The problem of constipation in children can also be overcome with almonds.

Chyawanprash

Add Chyawanprash inside milk in the morning. This increases the immunity of children and makes them feel agile throughout the day. You can also make Chyawanprash at home. It contains many herbs which make the child healthy and strong.

