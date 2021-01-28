Al Ain (Al Ittihad) – In a unique adventure accompanied by the kings of predatory animals, Al Ain Zoo launches, on Friday, the experience of feeding lions in the safari, which is distinguished from similar experiences by leaving lions free and entering the cages.

Omar Muhammad Al Ameri, Director of Operations Department at Al Ain Zoo, said: Visitors are accustomed to watching and feeding lions while they are in its exhibitions, but this time all the scales will differ in an adventure full of passion and challenge, so visitors will enter the cage with the highest safety and security standards, while the lions will remain free and free to roam. Around the cage and watch visitors entrap them as they eat her favorite cuts of meat.

Regarding the details of the experience, he added: “Visitors will go on an exciting trip, accompanied by and supervised by the most skilled Emirati tour guides, to the Lions region on board a safari that features all security and safety standards designed specifically for this purpose, and with no more than 4 people living together, the opportunity to approach the lions in the installed net cage On the base of the vehicle, which will be located on a high, flat and safe area, to enjoy a distinctive view that reveals the vast areas of the garden.

He pointed out that after the vehicle has stabilized in the designated place, the lions set off to wander around the area, where they approach to closely examine the vehicle, while visitors enjoy this unique and rare approach, observing the lions through the mesh cage, and in an unforgettable adventure they will have the opportunity to provide food to the kings of the forest using tweezers Food through the net and seeing her prey on her fresh meal.