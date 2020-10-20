Today we are going to tell you a recipe made from servants which is many times more healthy and nutritious than Maggi.
How to make Sevaiyan Upma
To make this recipe, you will need oil, half a teaspoon cumin, 2 onion chopped, 1 tomato chopped, 1 bowl chopped carrots, half a cup of peas, half a teaspoon salt (as per taste), half a teaspoon red chilli, green chili too. You may need a little turmeric, maggi masala and two tablespoons of tomato sauce.
How to make sevaiyan
- Keep the pan on the gas and when hot, add any cooking oil to it.
- Add half a teaspoon of cumin seeds and then when it is light brown add chopped onions.
- Now add tomatoes, carrots and peas to it or you can also add vegetables that your child likes.
How to make sevaiyan
- Cook the macaroni for two minutes and then add all the spices.
- Maggi masala and tomato sauce can also be added for your taste.
- Add 2 large glasses of water and let it cook until it boils.
- After this, add sevaiyan and cook on low heat for 10 minutes.
- After this, serve if it is slightly cold.
Benefits of servants for children
- Carbohydrates are found in abundance in vegetables which are necessary for providing energy in the body.
- You can add lots of vegetables to it while making sevaiyas, so in this way the protein and vitamins are increased in this recipe which helps in mental and physical development of your child.
- You can also feed ghee with semen. It provides the fat required for the development of the body.
- The vegetables added in the above mentioned recipe are very beneficial for the health and skin of the child.
- This recipe has high quantity of vegetables which is good for health and it also reduces obesity risk in children.
