Children love Maggi very much, but you also know that Maggi is made of refined flour and things made from refined flour are harmful for health. Therefore, it is better that you feed the children some healthy things instead of Maggi.

Today we are going to tell you a recipe made from servants which is many times more healthy and nutritious than Maggi.

How to make Sevaiyan Upma To make this recipe, you will need oil, half a teaspoon cumin, 2 onion chopped, 1 tomato chopped, 1 bowl chopped carrots, half a cup of peas, half a teaspoon salt (as per taste), half a teaspoon red chilli, green chili too. You may need a little turmeric, maggi masala and two tablespoons of tomato sauce. Also read: Make banana and semolina pudding to increase children’s weight

How to make sevaiyan Keep the pan on the gas and when hot, add any cooking oil to it.

Add half a teaspoon of cumin seeds and then when it is light brown add chopped onions.

Now add tomatoes, carrots and peas to it or you can also add vegetables that your child likes.

How to make sevaiyan Cook the macaroni for two minutes and then add all the spices.

Maggi masala and tomato sauce can also be added for your taste.

Add 2 large glasses of water and let it cook until it boils.

After this, add sevaiyan and cook on low heat for 10 minutes.

After this, serve if it is slightly cold.