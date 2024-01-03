Amount was blocked in December 2021 by the Supreme Court; is the result of the granting of basic sanitation services

The TPA (Environmental Preservation Tax) paid by tourists to visit Fernando de Noronha increased from R$92.89 to R$97.16 per day. The adjustment came into effect on Monday (January 1, 2024).

The rate is adjusted every year. According to Administration of the island, the update considers the accumulated variation of the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index).

The TPA amount is charged individually and varies according to the length of stay. According to the site of the island’s administration, the “Collection may take place, preferably, before boarding, using a credit card and/or bank slip generated via the internet” on the district portal.

Payment can be made upon disembarkation. If there is a period exceeding that already paid, the amount must be paid upon boarding the flight back to the mainland.

Fernando de Noronha's administration published a table with the amount to be paid according to the length of stay: